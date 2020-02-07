TRAVERSE CITY — The state activated a precautionary emergency response for the coronavirus and is coordinating with regional health departments, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said.
A new case of the respiratory illness was confirmed in Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
As of Thursday, there were 12 confirmed cases in the U.S., none of which is in Michigan, the CDC said. More than 28,000 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, and 565 people there have died from the disease.
“As the cases are increasing in the world, we know people have concerns, so this is a way to get consistent information out to the health departments,” Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for MDHHS, said.
The state activated its Community Health Emergency Coordination Center Sunday and informed the state’s health departments.
The Center will develop and distribute guidelines and educational materials about the coronavirus, Sutfin said.
As of Monday, Detroit Metropolitan Airport is one of 11 designated screening locations, meaning arriving travelers who have visited China in the past 14 days must undergo health checks.
Those with symptoms of the disease could be quarantined, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The CDC is recommending travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China. The CDC also said more cases are likely to be identified in the coming days and person-to-person spread can occur quickly.
Grand Traverse County Health Director Michael Collins previously said the death rate from coronavirus is approximately 3 percent, double that of the influenza virus.
The flu is a bigger concern in northern Michigan and in the U.S., Collins said.
There were 365 hospitalizations in the state due to flu infection between Oct. 1 and Jan. 25, the MDHHS reported.
For the week ending Jan. 25, the latest date for which data is available, there were 19 new infections.
