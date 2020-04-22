KALKASKA — The word “victory” marked the top of Ann Jenkins’ online petition.
Nearly 1,550 people signed the Change.org initiative that had a simple message: Reinstate Terry Starr as Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent.
The effort — and the efforts of many others in both Kalkaska and Elk Rapids — bore fruit when the Kalkaska Board of Education returned the keys to the district to Starr and reinstated him Monday night.
“It was the best way I could think of to remind our school board that they work for us, that they represent us,” Jenkins said.
The move came just more than a month after an Antrim County jury found Starr not guilty in April on three misdemeanor counts relating to accusations he sent a batch of anonymous letters to area public school officials accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of groping a cheerleader’s buttocks during a pep rally in 2012. The jury returned its verdict in an hour after a lengthy trial that stretched five days.
Starr had either been on paid administrative leave or suspended without pay during the last year. He described the moment he walked back into the KPS central office Tuesday as “surreal.”
He sent out a batch of letters Tuesday to the district’s staff as well as the Kalkaska community expressing his thanks and gratitude for their support.
“I wanted to let them know I was back with them,” Starr said.
All but one trustee, Mary Scobey, voted to bring Starr off paid administrative leave Monday. Scobey did not return a call for comment regarding her nay vote.
Scobey also voted no when Starr’s reinstatement was brought before the board in April. That motion fell 4-3, with KPS Board President Rachael Birgy and trustees Regan Foerster and Richard Hodgman joining Scobey.
Birgy said rushing a decision to bring Starr back at a time of great uncertainty in education because of the COVID-19 pandemic would have been inappropriate. That decision did not sit well with some, including Jenkins.
“I was so angry that night. That’s when I started the petition,” she said. “There’s no need for this. The man was proven innocent.”
Birgy understood the uproar that followed, and said she wanted to make sure no one in Kalkaska felt like their comments fell on deaf ears.
“We felt that. We heard that,” Birgy said. “We know the impact Terry made on our community when he started with us. It’s obvious the community loves and supports him and values him. It has been overwhelming.”
Birgy thanked Lee Sandy, who served as interim superintendent during Starr’s absence, and the district’s administrators for keeping the KPS ship “afloat.”
“Kalkaska can get past this, and they’ve already shown that,” she said. “Knowing that they are resilient and doing what’s best for kids, families and staff and holding this together as they have, they’re only going to get stronger.”
Birgy said Starr is invigorated, energized and “already on the ball.”
But there will be a readjustment period.
His arrest, the countless court hearings and proceedings followed by the trial brought a “ton of personal and family growth,” Starr said.
Reclaiming the top administrator role after a year off and after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shuttered schools and eliminated in-person instruction threw a hefty curveball at Starr. He said his biggest goal right now is to “learn and relearn at the quickest pace possible.”
“We just had a superintendents meeting at 3 p.m., and new developments are flying at the state level so quickly,” Starr said. “It was great, but I’m telling everyone that I’m just going to do a whole lot of listening these days. I just need to listen and learn as much as I can.”
Starr said he has that “desire to reconnect with people” now that he is back on the job, but he still won’t see any students in his buildings until fall at the earliest.
“All of us have a desire to make the world a better place, and I’m hoping I can add continued value to Kalkaska Public Schools,” he said.
