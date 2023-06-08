TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Ontario is the last challenge for three area men aiming to be the first to cross all five Great Lakes on stand up paddleboards.
The trio will hit the water for the binational event this week, pending weather conditions.
Avid paddlers Kwin Morris, an Elk Rapids middle school teacher, financial advisor Jeff Guy and personal trainer Joe Lorenz will paddle 24 hours nonstop to complete the 65-mile Lake Ontario round trip.
Their nonprofit Stand Up for Great Lakes has raised more than $80,000 for water quality protection efforts during the eight-year quest to tackle all five lakes.
The trio’s effort raises awareness of issues plaguing the inland seas, like microplastics, agriculture, sewage runoff, invasive species and others.
“We’re worried about future generations and keeping things pristine, especially up here,” Morris said.
Paddlers launch the crossing from Humber Bay Park in Etobicoke, Ontario, in the shadow of Toronto’s skyline. They touch the shore near Niagara-on-the-lake and Fort Niagara in New York, then complete the journey at Bluffer’s Park in Scarborough, Ontario.
Each man carries his supplies on his paddleboard as he potentially confronts headwinds, high waves and the dangers of crossing shipping channels in the dark. But dealing with fatigue could be a greater challenge.
“Standing up 24 hours on your feet never gets easier,” Morris said.
The Port Stanley, Ontario, commercial marine services company Orange Force Marine Ltd. provides on-water safety support.
Funds raised by the Ontario paddle will be contributed to the University of Michigan affiliated Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research.
CIGLR operates out of Ann Arbor and Ontario. Its consortium partners include 10 universities and five private sector organizations that collaborate in research with government agencies and stakeholders.
Morris said Lake Ontario is the most polluted Great Lake, but many problems are common throughout the Great Lakes ecosystem and the communities they support, like Traverse City.
“Lake Ontario faces coastal flooding and water level issues, for which we are developing experimental models to prepare coastal communities for future flooding,” said CIGLR program manager Mary Ogdahl in a news release.
Photojournalist Corey Adkins of McBain produced a film series documenting the trio’s Great Lakes and river crossings, of which garnered two Emmy awards.
“We met at a film festival in 2015,” Adkins said. “All of a sudden, I found myself in the middle of Lake Michigan. I fell in love with the mission.”
From paddling 38-degree water temperatures on Lake Michigan, to being blown backwards on Huron, to dodging toxic algae blooms on Erie, Adkins witnessed the trio conquer challenges as he followed by boat.
When it came to Superior, the force of nature was on their side.
“We thought Lake Superior was going to beat the heck out of everyone,” he said. “For some reason the lake lay down for us.”
During the Ontario crossing, Adkins will post updates roughly every hour on the Stand Up for Great Lakes Facebook.
Go to standupforgreatlakes.com to learn more about the mission or to donate.
