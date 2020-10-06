TRAVERSE CITY — After three tries Woda Cooper Companies finally has the tax credits it needs to build a stalled affordable housing project in Traverse City.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority recently approved the company’s ask for $1,214,653 in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, company Senior Vice President Craig Patterson said. That’ll help finance a 58-unit apartment building planned for the south end of Wellington Street and estimated to cost $14.1 million.
“We’ve worked long and hard on that site on Wellington, and we’ve had to submit applications a couple of times before, so we’re very pleased, we’re very happy to get the award,” he said.
The four-story building will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments aimed at renters earning up to 80 percent of area median income, Patterson said. That’s $45,300 a year for one person and $64,800 for a household of four.
Patterson said rents will be lower than what the company could charge under that criteria, starting at $521 per month up to $1,380 — those figures include an allowance for utilities.
Three industrial buildings where the apartments would stand need to be demolished, Patterson said. That likely won’t happen until the company has all the permits it needs to build the project. Construction could start in June 2021 with the apartments ready by spring 2022.
Traverse City commissioners in December 2019 approved a Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement for the project. Woda Cooper Companies would pay 6 percent of net shelter rents — rent incomes minus the cost of certain utilities — instead of property taxes, as previously reported.
Columbus, Ohio-based Woda Cooper Companies tried starting in early 2019 to get tax credits for the project but the state twice passed its applications over, as previously reported. The same company also tried but failed several times to get tax credits for a different project a few blocks away at Railroad Avenue and Station Street.
Patterson said MSHDA is changing how it evaluates tax credit requests, which could potentially create an opening for the Railroad Avenue project, Patterson said. Otherwise, it has been shelved indefinitely.
