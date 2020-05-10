BEULAH — Honey bees are not subject to criminal law.
That was Benzie County COVID-19 deputy Greg Hubers’ take on the latest citizen complaint against St. Ambrose Winery.
A neighbor of the winery called dispatch on April 3 at 2:40 p.m., to say the bees were buzzing.
They were so thick, she said, she couldn’t go out of her house.
An officer advised the caller that bees were not a police matter, according to a dispatch summary provided the Record-Eagle.
The same person called back a half hour later to say she’d been stung, and not just once but twice, in the past 48 hours.
If this were the long-running television crime program by the same name, detectives would have had two days to crack the case.
Instead, Hubers was at the scene — or rather, at the complainant’s home — within the hour. Where he later reported he observed between 25 and 50 dead honey bees floating in two buckets of water.
One bucket was in the backyard and the other bucket was in the front yard.
“I advised the complainant again that I was certain that there was no criminal intent,” Hubers wrote, in a dispatch summary.
The complainant, the summary shows, was Karen Camp, a neighbor of St. Ambrose, who has previously said live music at the venue is so loud, it disturbs her quality of life.
There is nothing funny about not being able to enjoy the tranquility of your own backyard, she previously said.
“It’s like, you know, I’m over it,” Camp said Thursday. “I’ve been bit, my grandson has been bit and nobody seems to do anything about it.”
Camp lives on a private, dead-end lane adjacent to the back of the winery’s Pioneer Road property in Homestead Township.
Two hours after the honey bee call, Benzie County dispatch received another complaint about St. Ambrose from a new caller.
Construction was underway at the property, the caller advised, and businesses were supposed to be shut down for the pandemic.
Hubers had a ready answer for this caller, who a dispatch summary shows was Paul Mallon, another critic of St. Ambrose.
“I advised Mr. Mallon that I had been to St. Ambrose on two occasions today and have approved the construction to repair the tie-in of the two roofs,” Hubers wrote, of a permitted remodel.
“I further explained that I approved for COVID purposes the completion of a fire wall connecting the two buildings.”
Mallon said Thursday the two complaints on the same day within hours of each other, were not a coordinated bee/roof effort against St. Ambrose.
He declined further comment.
St. Ambrose owner Kirk Jones expressed his exasperation.
“They’re trying to gin up this case now with all sorts of stuff,” Jones said. “What is with all this? They never stop.”
Jones is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over Homestead Township’s noise ordinance.
He fought a noise ordinance ticket in 85th District Court last year, prevailed, and the township is appealing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.