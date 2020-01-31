BEULAH — Stung by a noise ordinance ticket, an attorney for St. Ambrose Cellars argued in court Thursday for the violation to be swatted away.
That’s because the noise ordinance itself is unconstitutional on religious and other grounds, said Frederick Stig-Nielsen, retained by Ambrose Cellars owner Kirk Jones.
“It’s reasonably expected that a wedding does not end at 8 p.m.,” Stig-Nielsen explained to 85th District Court Judge John Mead. “Weddings are generally a religious ceremony, with sacred vows and references to God.”
Stig-Nielsen, an attorney with Jesse L. Williams, PLLC, of Traverse City and Benzonia, filed a motion Jan. 21 to dismiss the civil enforcement action against Jones for being “unconstitutionally vague.”
“You just have this great big question mark. That’s the type of guessing that’s constitutionally impermissible.”
The motion references a ticket Jones received Oct. 13 at his Pioneer Road brewery from Homestead Township Ordinance Enforcement Officer John Brasaski.
A wedding and reception was being held inside a barn on the 25-acre property that evening and sometime after 9 p.m. a neighbor called Brasaski to complain and also called police.
Jones requested a hearing on the ticket, several hours of testimony were given by witnesses Dec. 6 and Stig-Nielsen’s motion contends even Township Supervisor John Hancock “struggled to explain what constitutes a violation under the ordinance.”
Hancock attended the motion hearing Thursday and, along with Township Clerk Mary Geetings, declined comment to a Record-Eagle reporter.
David Glancy, of Running Wise in Traverse City who was retained to represent the township, said “we’ll let the judge decide that,” when asked about the constitutional argument.
A spectator, Linda Kozak, who lives near St. Ambrose on Cinder Road, said she thinks the township needs a noise ordinance, but the one they have now isn’t working.
“I feel like its been blown out of proportion by the residents who find the music disturbing,” Kozak said. “I live in the township and I don’t want problems like this. For the board not to just solve the issue isn’t right.”
Homestead Township Trustees went into closed session with Jones and his attorney at their Jan. 6 regular meeting, but no announcement of any agreement was forthcoming in the days following.
Jones declined to comment on what was discussed and township officials did not return calls for comment.
The noise ordinance, passed unanimously by trustees August 6, 2018, states:
“Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., no person shall engage in conduct which produces a noise or sound which annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety or any reasonable person of normal sensitivities.”
Kozak said 8 p.m. was unreasonable.
“I’d like to see something they could actually enforce,” Kozak said. “If I wanted to make a complaint, I wouldn’t even know who to call. 911? There’s no name or number listed in the ordinance as it is now.”
The tension between Jones and township officials is not new.
In 2015, another nearby neighbor, Karen Mallon, wrote a letter about excessive noise and loud music coming from the winery, and put copies in neighboring mailboxes.
In January 2018, Homestead Township’s longtime treasurer, Shelley Rosa, died and Mallon was appointed to replace her.
On February 13, 2018, Mallon told Benzie County Commissioners St. Ambrose Cellars, “was in a rural area and had several zoning violations,” during public comment, according to meeting minutes.
In late summer 2018, the Benzie County Record-Patriot published a letter signed by Mallon encouraging residents to attend the August 3, 2018, zoning board meeting in part because “St. Ambrose Cellars is seeking approval” on a full-scale bar operation.
Jones has no violations and his license is not for a “full bar,” but allows him to serve only beer and wine.
The state liquor control commission granted Jones a winery license in December 2010. In February 2013 he received a commercial land use permit from then-Zoning Administrator R. Williams to build a wine production facility and a tasting room, and began making grape and honey wine.
In October 2014 a second commercial land use permit was granted, for an addition Jones uses for storage. In March 2017, the liquor control commission issued two additional permits: one for an outdoor service area and one to provide entertainment, as previously reported.
Mallon previously told the Record-Eagle she knows she must walk a fine line, but does so fairly.
St. Ambrose Cellars occupies 25 acres on the east side of Pioneer Road which Jones purchased with his wife, Sharon, in 1979.
The couple became beekeepers and started Sleeping Bear Apiaries, to manufacture and sell honey in an area zoned “rural residential.”
According to the township’s master plan, agriculture and specialized farming are accepted uses, and enterprises such as bed and breakfasts, riding stables, dude ranches, condos, churches and private campgrounds are allowed with site approval.
Jones has musical entertainment on Sunday afternoons and weekend nights, but also hosts events such as Yoga on the Lawn, and Cheese Tasting with Tina the Cheese Lady.
Ashley Talliard and Mark Walmsley, nearby neighbors previously interviewed, said the facility is busy in the summer, and hosts numerous events, but they were not disturbed by loud music.
Jones has started a Facebook page — Homestead Township Political Action Forum — which has 256 members.
Judge Mead told attorneys Glancy and Stieg-Nielsen he’d have a written decision ruling on the motion within 14 to 21 days.
The next meeting of the Township Board is scheduled for Feb. 3, 6 p.m., Homestead Township Hall, 11508 Honor Hwy, Honor.
