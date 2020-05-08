Spots available for Young Fives
TRAVERSE CITY — Limited spots are still open for next year’s Young Fives Kindergarten Program at Courtade Elementary and Silver Lake Elementary schools. Learners turning 5 between July 1 and Dec. 1 can take daily math, reading, science, writing and social studies classes. Music, art and physical education are included. Interested families should call Courtade at 231-933-5800 or Silver Lake at 231-933-3580.
Woman gets new heart
DETROIT — A 68-year-old woman received a heart transplant at a Detroit hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.
Organ transplants were possible at Henry Ford Health System, but beds had been limited.
Donna Arm of Romulus got a new heart on April 25 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, the health system said Thursday. Two liver transplants and a kidney transplant were subsequently performed on other patients.
“I am grateful for their gift and for the extra time with my family, which I love so dearly,” Arm said in a statement released by Henry Ford Health.
The number of Henry Ford Health’s COVID-19 patients has been steadily falling. It had 248 Thursday, compared to 371 a week ago.
