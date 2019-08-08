TRAVERSE CITY — South Airport Road is closed around the Grand Traverse Mall following a spill of an unknown substance.

Lt. Steve Meek of the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Station 11 said he doesn’t know what the substance is, but that there’s not a danger. The roadway likely will remain closed for a few more hours past 10:30 p.m., Meek said.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is in charge, he said. The Record-Eagle was unable to reach the sheriff’s office for more information.

Initial reports from the Grand Traverse County 911 Dispatch Facebook page indicate the substance is corn syrup.

Northern A-1 Environmental Services — a local provider of industrial environmental services and waste disposal — is on scene to assist with the clean-up, Meek said. They’re using a combination of hot water, a pressure washer and a vac-truck to clean up, he said.