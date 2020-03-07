TRAVERSE CITY — Cecilia Balog is heading to Washington, D.C., for the second time in as many years, set to represent the region in the 93rd Scripps National Bee.
The 13-year-old nailed the word “conglomerate” in the 18th round of the Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee, claiming first place in the process.
“I didn’t really expect that,” Cecilia said of her win.
It’s the same thing the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School student — currently in seventh grade — said last year.
The list of words was new this year and, unlike in 2019, all 500 weren’t committed to memory, Cecilia said. She was “really nervous” about getting a word wrong.
Mom Judy Balog, seated among fellow audience members at the City Opera House, also felt the nerves. Still, it was exciting to see her daughter remain on stage after each round, Judy said.
“I’m so proud,” Judy said of Cecilia. “Just as proud as I was last year. She works hard in everything she does.”
“Good work. That’s what I say: Good work,” said dad Vince Balog. “(Now there’s) more work to do.”
Vince said he believes the key to Cecilia’s success is that she reads a lot.
“It’s expanded her vocabulary,” Vince said.
As an athlete and musician — Cecilia plays basketball, volleyball, piano and clarinet — she didn’t have time to practice spelling every day, Cecilia said. When it’s time to buckle down, it’s with 200 to 300 words at using the Scripps app, she said.
Cecilia will head to Washington, D.C., in late May for the National Bee, where she hopes to once again meet up with previous competitors and do some more sightseeing.
The scariest part of the National Bee is the preliminary written test, Cecilia said. Cecilia tied for 51st place in the 2019 National Bee — but so did a lot of other people, she said.
“It’s really hard,” she said. “I didn’t do very well on that last year, but now that I’ve taken it, I know what to prepare for.”
Autumn Reeves, winner of the 2018 regional bee, took second place at Saturday’s event and Grace Broz landed third place. Autumn is an eighth grader at Forest Area Middle/High School in Fife Lake and Grace is a seventh grader at St. Michael Academy in Petoskey.
The 2020 regional bee had 45 students from Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Emmet, Charlevoix and Crawford counties.
The Record-Eagle sponsors the event and sends the winner on an expense-paid trip to the Scripps National Bee in Washington, D.C. The 93rd annual National Bee is televised and runs May 24-29.
