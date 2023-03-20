TRAVERSE CITY — There can be positive “ramifications” to remembering “marionette” ends with a double “t” and silent “e.”
For Hazel Danziger, a middle schooler from Leland Public School, those ramifications include a trip to Washington, D.C., in May to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Danziger beat out 27 other students in the 42nd Annual Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee at City Opera House Sunday.
The competition concluded with a brief showdown between Danziger and runner-up Bella Waldren, from Grand Traverse Academy, before Danziger landed the two correct spellings that secured her victory: First, “ramifications,” then “marionette.”
Harrison Cooper, of Ellsworth Community School, placed third.
Official spelling bee rules dictate that a contestant must spell two words correctly in a row to win.
“Those two were really great, going back and forth, and you could really see that their studying came into play,” said Miranda Roy, Traverse City Record-Eagle spelling bee coordinator.
Competitors included elementary and middle school students from 14 schools throughout the area, all of whom placed within the top three at their local qualifying bees. The first- and second-place winners were guaranteed a spot on the roster, with third-place winners selected as alternates.
“I was super happy, even if I wouldn’t have won, that I made it so far,” Danziger said.
The top three finishers Sunday received medals corresponding to their placement, and all participants received certificates for making it to this regional level of the competition.
“I’ve done a lot of work,” Danziger said. “A lot of hours of practicing just going over the words, looking over the words, to make sure they were in my mind. Just every night, really.”
Her mother, Phoebe, said the preparation had become a “team sport” at the Danziger household, especially in the four to six weeks immediately preceding Sunday’s bee. Her father, Jake, also helped Danziger go over words regularly, with her friends and sisters assisting along the way.
The event was sponsored by the Record-Eagle, Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings and Merriam Webster. Record Eagle Executive Editor Rebecca Pierce, and Traverse Area Library Director Michele Howard served as judges this year with Kate Botello, of Interlochen Public Radio, returning as the pronouncer.
This year marked the return of an in-person bee. Last year’s competition occurred virtually.
Danziger placed second in the regional bee last year, but the format, which consisted of an online test and entailed both spellings and definitions, was hard to study for. Danziger welcomed the return to the traditional format, her father said.
“I hope she enjoyed it. We enjoyed it,” he said. “You know, maybe we were more nervous than she was!”
This May will be the first time in Washington, D.C., for Danziger, who won the trip, all-expenses paid by the Record-Eagle for her and a parent or guardian, to compete at the national level.
“I’m sure it’s very exciting for the family, and for all of us in the region, to have that representation and the National Spelling Bee with Scripps,” Roy said. “I think that it’ll be really fun for her.”
