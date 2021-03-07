TRAVERSE CITY — O-R-L-A-N-D-O. Orlando.
Local students are hoping to spell their way there this month as regionals get underway in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Sixth-grader and second-year speller Alex Rutkoski is one of them — he made regionals last year, and is eager to return to the northern Michigan stage.
This time, he wants to make it even further.
“I’m pretty excited — it’s fun, doing it,” said Rutkoski, a student at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School. “I do wanna make it to nationals — that’d be pretty cool.”
Rutkoski spends much of his study time on Mom’s cell phone: they’ve made good use of Word Club, a Scripps study app.
The app — and Rutkoski’s mom, Carie — are main study partners for Alex, who’s a fan of swimming and skiing when he’s not spelling. He enjoys English class and the spelling it comes with, but it’s not his favorite — that’s a tie between math and science.
Alessandra Jess, on the other hand, favors spelling above all — after all, she says, it’s her best.
The seventh-grader from St. Mary School is also prepping for regionals after taking first place in her school spelling bee. It’s her third year trying for the spot: in fifth and sixth grades, she netted second.
The fresh success is a sign of hard work — with help from some study-buddy friends. They followed Jess in second- and third-place, and will join her in the regionals competition.
It’s what happens when you squeeze your spelling into every study hall and don’t spare a minute away from it in-between classes.
“We take the spelling list and we quiz each other on the words,” said Jess, who also enjoys reading, writing and history. “We sometimes have the teacher read them out to us, and we just spell them back to her.”
That teacher would be Julie Bloomquist (Ms. Bloomquist, as Jess says), who joined St. Mary this past August.
“During our free time in school, she just helps us out,” Jess added. “She’s our math and science teacher, but she loves to help with other subjects.”
If Team Jess has anything, it’s support.
“It’s very exciting, and I’m very proud that she does so well,” said Alessandra’s Dad, Robert. “She reads so much — I think that helps her a ton.”
The Regional Bee is a huge community draw, said Lisa Bacon, the Regional Bee’s program director through its longtime sponsor, the Traverse City Record-Eagle. It too brings a great educational opportunity for local students, and a boon for their self-confidence and speaking ability.
“All of these kids work so hard throughout the school year, and their efforts need to be celebrated,” Bacon said. “We often have spellers compete multiple years and it is fun to see them grow.”
This year’s event, set for later this month, will mark the Record-Eagle’s 40th at the helm — and Bacon’s 13th year steering the ship.
All students — provided they’re in 8th grade or lower and didn’t turn 15 before last August — are welcome to compete.
The Regional Bee will host students from Bellaire Middle/High schools, Ellsworth Community School, Grand Traverse Academy, Pathfinder School, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Ebenezer Christian, Forest Area Middle/High schools, Immaculate Conception Elementary, Maple City-Glen Lake Junior and Senior high schools, St. Mary School and St. Michael Academy, Bacon said.
The final leg of the competition will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (within the Walt Disney World Resort, for any spellers lacking for excitement) in Orlando, Florida, on July 8. The spelling showdown will broadcast live on ESPN2, and is the only leg of this year’s bee held in-person.
Only 10-12 spellers will make the final cut.
Spellers must first place well in school and then community spelling bees, which send them ahead to regionals. Northern Michigan’s virtual Regional Bee will be held March 17.
Its winners will compete with other spot-winning spellers at the state level, and the cream of that crop will advance to preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal competitions handled by Scripps itself.
Any local spellers with their eyes on the prize just need to worry about the words they hear — the Record-Eagle is picking up the bill for any potential airfare and hotel stay, alongside a healthy chunk of pocket money.
Traditionally, the Record-Eagle hosts regionals in-person at the State Theatre and, as of 2019, the City Opera House. This year’s bee comes with a different, more virtual look.
“We decided pretty early-on that we would not hold an in-person bee this year — there were just too many hurdles to overcome,” Bacon said.
Rather, Bacon and the team opted for an online test developed by Scripps itself. Each speller will get a link on test day and have 24 hours to start the competition. Once they click “start,” they’ll have 30 minutes to spell their way through the test, Bacon said — families might want to check their wifi signal before go time. A fresh challenge with 2021’s regional test is vocabulary, a category traditionally included in later rounds of the competition. The virtual setting offered the opportunity, and Bacon opted to test it out.
“It will definitely be different than coming up to a microphone and saying it,” Rutkoski said.
That doesn’t mean it’s going to be a B-R-E-E-Z-E, though.
“I definitely have words I struggle with. There’s definitely a lot of hard ones,” Rutkoski said. “It starts out with, like, easier words, and then it goes up in levels to harder words until they’re words I’ve never even heard of.
“It’s also just the luck of which word you get in the spelling bee, too.”
He’s not sure how lucky he’ll be on March 17 — but Rutkoski will certainly be prepared.
So will Jess.
“As long as I do well and try my best, I think that’s all that matters,” she said.
