HONOR — A 53-year-old Interlochen man died Wednesday night after his motorcycle struck a pickup truck, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies said they pronounced the motorcyclist, Sam Edward Kangas, dead at the scene after attempting lifesaving measures.
At 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received the call of the crash near Fewins Road and Burnt Mill Road in Inland Township. Undersheriff Greg Hubers said his deputies arrived at the scene about five minutes later.
They determined that the 2015 Harley-Davidson hit the 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck from behind. They found both the motorcycle and the truck, overturned by the crash, in a ditch north of the roadway.
The driver of the pickup, Kyle Poff, 44, of Interlochen, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, Hubers said.
An initial investigation report from the sheriff's office showed the truck was traveling west on Fewins Road when it was struck from behind by the motorcycle, which had been traveling in the same direction at a high rate of speed.
"Speed, as it relates to the posted 55 mph speed limit, appears to be a factor in this crash," Hubers said in a release.
Alcohol has not yet been determined as a factor in the crash, but the undersheriff confirmed that police have determined that Poff had not been drinking that night.
They are continuing to investigate the incident, he said.
