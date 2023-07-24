TRAVERSE CITY — Elements of the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command are training in the Traverse City area through Aug. 4, according to a press release issued by Cherry Capital Airport.
The training is not in response to any “real-world event" and "Extensive safety precautions are in place to protect the service members and local citizens and to limit inconvenience to the communities," the release states.
It also states Traverse City-area residents can expect a higher level of noise than usual.
The involved aviation assets include “four Chinooks, two Blackhawks, three Little Birds, two C-130’s, a KC-130J, and AC-130W, and a MC-12W,” according to the 160th SOAR (Airborne) Unit.
For safety reasons, there will be "no opportunities for public viewing of this training," reads the press release.
Contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command Public Affairs Office at 910-907-0960 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.