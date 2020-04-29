TRAVERSE CITY — A special meeting of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners has been re-scheduled for Thursday, April 30 beginning at 8 a.m.
The meeting to discuss a variety of issues including funding for a new proposed senior center and an update on the Sheriff's Department's part-time bailiff program was originally scheduled for April 29 but was canceled.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said Commissioner Betsy Coffia did not feel the special meeting had been called correctly, necessitating the cancellation.
“In a nutshell, special board meetings have to be called in a very specific way and that isn’t what happened,” Coffia said Tuesday evening.
Rule 2.9 states a special meeting “shall be held only” when requested in writing by at least three of seven commissioners and the purpose of that meeting “shall” be specified in the request.
Wednesday’s special meeting was called by Hentschel, and was not requested in writing by any additional commissioners, board minutes show.
"I don't think local government should take up non-time sensitive and non-critical issues during a pandemic," Coffia said in a follow-up email.
"This is especially considering our county administrator and his team are leading the JOC and overall pandemic response and extra meetings take them away from that," she added.
The Joint Operations Center is comprised of community and government leaders who meet remotely at 10 a.m. daily to discuss the county's response to the pandemic.
Coffia said she did not see the purpose of the meeting since it did not include an update on COVID-19 from either the county's health officer or the county's administrator.
Recent meetings of the county board, which all begin at 8 a.m., have adjourned minutes before 10 a.m., in order for commissioners to participate in the daily JOC call.
The adjournments necessitated special meetings to attend to agenda items remaining to be discussed, board minutes show.
Within minutes of the meeting's cancellation Tuesday night, Hentschel said he sent an email to commissioners suggesting the special meeting be re-scheduled for April 30 beginning at 8 a.m.
Coffia was left off that email, Hentschel said Wednesday, because in it he asked for at least two commissioners willing to request the special meeting in writing.
He said he believed she would not be interested in doing that, and that to ask her to do so might sow further dissension.
"I don't interpret asking us to follow our own rules as causing dissension," Coffia said Wednesday.
"I do think we need to be make sure the topics of a special meeting are urgent, so I'm not sure why the meeting was rescheduled. I'm puzzled as to why the chairman would single me me out to exclude from communications about an upcoming meeting."
Commissioners Brad Jewett and Gordie La Pointe obliged the chairman by contacting County Clerk Bonnie Scheele and requesting the special meeting in writing.
The new proposed agenda included one additional agenda item — a fee waiver for credit card processing of fees for payment for county services.
The meeting will be conducted remotely. Those wishing to attend can do so via link at grandtraversecounty.civicweb.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.