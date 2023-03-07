TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County board will hold a special meeting to consider resetting the date of a hearing for two Bay Area Transportation Authority board members recently accused of willful neglect of duty by the county board.
The hearing is the first step in having BATA board Chair Richard Cochrun and Secretary Robert Fudge — who were both appointed by the county board — removed from their posts.
The special meeting is set for 11 a.m. today, March 8. The hearing is now set for April 5; board action would move up three weeks to March 15.
March 15 is also the deadline for applications for two newly-created, at-large members for the BATA board, which it voted to increase from seven to nine members in February. The at-large members are to be chosen by the BATA board.
County commission Vice Chair Brad Jewett requested the willful neglect charges last week after accusing Cochrun and Fudge of trying to "cherry-pick" board members who will vote according to BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham's wishes. Jewett, who has been on the BATA board for five years, also says no board should appoint its own members.
"We voted our opinion," Fudge said Tuesday. "It's Brad Jewett's opinion that our board doesn't have the authority to appoint its own members, that it should be done by the county board."
Cochrun said Jewett, Joe Underwood, who is new to the BATA board, and others are trying to retain control of the board.
"They're trying to move the hearing up because they want Bob (Fudge) and I off the board so they can appoint two new people, which would give them a majority," Cochrun said. "So it's a power move."
With that majority they could also appoint the two new at-large members. Currently four BATA board members are appointed by the GTC board, two by the Leelanau County board and one at-large member who has always been appointed by the BATA board.
The next regular BATA meeting is set for April 27, which is likely when the two at-large members will be appointed, unless the board calls a special meeting before then, Dunham said.
"A number of other boards select community representatives that are not directly appointed by the county commissioners, but are selected to complete the well-rounded intention defined by the BATA board," Dunham said.
Terry Vandercook is the executive director of Networks Northwest, a 10-county organization that gets the majority of its funding from federal and state grants. As such, board meetings follow the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
Federal guidelines say that board members must be drawn from certain sectors of the community, but beyond that, the board is autonomous in choosing those members, he said.
"Our board does have the authority to appoint directors to the board itself," Vandercook said.
County board Chair Rob Hentschel last week said the self-appointed board members are not accountable to any elected official, as other board members are.
Dunham said Tuesday that board members are accountable to the taxpayers and committed to transparency in several ways, including being reliant on voter support every five years, oversight by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration, financial, procedural and compliance audits and board meetings that are being video recorded and are available to the public.
She also believes she should have been told about charges the county board planned to bring against Cochrun and Fudge.
"The motion to allege neglect on the part of two sitting board members at the last GTC meeting should have been shared with BATA’s executive director in advance," Dunham said.
Three board members called for the special meeting — Jewett, Scott Sieffert and Penny Morris. Morris said her reasoning for wanting to move the meeting up is that there could be a lot of large items on the April 5 meeting.
"We have a potential to have a really packed agenda in early April," Morris said. "I just saw the wisdom in having more time and bandwidth to deal with the issue."
BATA is an independent authority that gets no funding from the county. About 38 percent of its funding comes from the federal government, about 19 percent from the state, 34 percent from a voted millage, and the rest from fares and bus advertisements.
Voters in November approved by a significant margin a five-year, 0.4788-mill tax that will bring in about $4.78 million this year.
At the BATA board retreat about a year ago, consultant Elaine Wood, founder of Woodside Strategies, offered recommendations on changes that could be made to give the board better representation of the community. She was paid $25,000.
Recommendations included forming a Governance Committee, adding policies and moving to nine members. The board currently has no member to represent riders; organizations such as TART, Norte and Groundworks; and Traverse City.
Cochrun said he is looking for documentation of the county's charges, which are not clear to him.
"I'm confused as to what I did that was willful neglect," he said. "I voted the way our consultant recommended to make things better."
Cochrun said his vote was no different than when a county board member votes the way its administrator or a consultant recommends. Calls to Jewett and Sieffert were not returned by deadline.
