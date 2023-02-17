CHARLEVOIX — Near the shores of Lake Michigan, the office of local anthropologist and author Charles Cleland holds thousands of years of history on the Anishinaabek.
Bookshelves lined with literature fill the walls, while desks are covered with stacks of notes from Cleland’s current research. But the most prominent item there reaches back even further — back to the region 12,000 years ago.
Nestled in a small black case lays a fluted spear point made of stone, a small relic of what Cleland calls another “piece in the puzzle” in understanding the past of Michigan’s earliest Indigenous Peoples. For thousands of years before the arrival of Europeans, Indigenous People thrived in the forests and along the shores of the lakes of what is now Michigan.
“There is no doubt this is the oldest collected material found in this region,” said Cleland, a retired Michigan State University professor of anthropology, and curator Emeritus at MSU’s Museum of Anthropological Archaeology.
He is a renowned expert on Great Lakes fishing and fur trading in the 18th century, and has authored numerous works on the history Indigenous Peoples of the upper Great Lakes region. For three decades Cleland was an expert witness in many federal court cases on behalf of Native American nations in the Great Lakes during Treaty fishing court cases.
For Cleland, the fluted spear point solidifies the relationship between the Anishinaabek people of the region today and the Paleoindian Peoples who were here at least 12,000 years ago.
The solidifying piece of history “shows the continuity of the relationship between Anishinaabek and some of their earliest ancestors,” Cleland said. The design of the point marks it in time, he said. Fluted points are distinctive, he said.
“They’re a technologically advanced form of projectile points that include spearheads and arrowheads.”
The “flute” of a fluted point is the grooveline flaking scar intentionally created by flintknapping to remove a flake from the base of a spear point. The stone tools represent a pinnacle of advancement in the craftsmanship of arrowheads and point tools.
For thousands of years, Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island (North America) relied on stone arrowheads and project points as their weapons of choice for warfare and hunting. The weapons were incredibly effective, and allowed Indigenous people to take down big game, like caribou, said Cleland.
Paleolithic pieces this old have never been found this far north in the state, Cleland said, “so we know they traveled up from the southern part of Michigan, based on other evidentiary findings.”
Though small, the relic sheds light on the history of the adaptations made by the region’s first people of a then-tundra climate, that led to the late woodland period of the Anishinaabek, Cleland said.
Cleland said the Anshinaabek’s understanding with the natural world is physically seen through evidentiary findings of a continuous relationship with the land and waters that are now Michigan.
The 12,000-year-old spearhead was privately acquired by Cleland through a friend who found it in the Charlevoix area, at a location undisclosed out of respect for the preservation of the area, he said.
