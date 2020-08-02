ALDEN — A traffic crash closed a main road on the east shore of Torch Lake Sunday afternoon, Antrim County officials said.
South East Torch Lake Drive was closed just before 3 p.m. following a crash involving multiple cars, Antrim County Central Dispatch reported.
No information was yet available on the number of cars involved or whether anyone was injured in the crash or required medical attention.
Central Dispatch and the Antrim County Sheriff's Office each posted a brief note on their Facebook pages, requesting drivers avoid the area.
