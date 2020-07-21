WILLIAMSBURG — A husband and wife were hospitalized with serious head injuries after their 26-year-old son beat them severely, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Giddis said the man repeatedly punched and kicked his mother, 54, and 55-year-old father Monday after they said he should go to the hospital.
"They said, do you want to go to the hospital, and then he beat them up," he said.
The son beat his father first, then his mother called 911 and told dispatchers she thought her son killed her husband, Giddis said.
Deputies went to the couple's Whitewater Township home, where their son also lived, shortly before 8 p.m., according to a release. Emergency medical services took both his parents to the hospital. Giddis said it's possible their injuries could be life-threatening.
The couple's son is in Grand Traverse County Jail on suspicion of two counts of assault to commit great bodily harm less than murder, according to the release. Deputies will send a report to the county prosecutor's office requesting charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.