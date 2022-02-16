TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Humane Society will transfer out some of the 143 dogs that remain in its care after they were seized from an East Bay Township home in January, according to a Monday press release from Grand Traverse County.
Some of the 143 dogs will remain at Cherryland while others will be sent to Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, Otsego County Animal Control and Charlevoix Humane Society. The animals were taken from a home along Supply Road where township officials and sheriff’s deputies recently discovered 197 dogs on the property, 163 alive and 34 dead.
One of the home’s owners, Raymond Roy Feagles, 72, faces a felony animal abuse and neglect charge stemming from the seizure.
About 19 dogs already have been moved to Little Traverse Bay, and it expects another 30 this week, according to a Monday Facebook post.
The transfers come as some of the dogs are showing improvement after being under the care of shelter staff, despite having multiple issues related to their living conditions in the Supply Road home.
While they’re not quite ready for adoption yet, the dogs are adjusting, said Jamie Croel, Grand Traverse County Animal Control supervisor, during a Tuesday press conference at Cherryland.
“We’re definitely getting better,” Croel said. “Each dog is getting used to the routine, they’re starting to show their personalities a little bit. They’re eating better. They’re getting used to the situation. So, it’s still a step-by-step process. There’s still medical for them to be done. But, they are coming along and they’re doing well.”
As animal control and Cherryland staff bustled around the center on Tuesday, Croel also said some of the staff and volunteers were considering adopting.
Shelter Manager and Behaviorist Tia Barbera held Gladdis, a 15-year-old dog officials said was the oldest taken from the home. She said Gladdis initially had to be taken to East Bay Animal Hospital because of her age and because she was very dehydrated.
She said all dogs were triaged, examined by a vet and were given necessary vaccinations and medical care. She also said they needed groomers because every dog needed a bath because they were covered in feces and urine and their nails were curling into their pawpads.
Heidi Yates, Executive Director at Cherryland, said the team initially ran on adrenaline and it was hard to find space for all the dogs in the facility. But she said she had a core group of staff and volunteers who came in every morning developed a routine to help the dogs.
She said most of the donations the organization has received have gone to vaccinations, medical care and emergency care for the dogs, what she described as “direct care.”
“Originally, we just all went into ‘get-er-done’ mode,” Barbera said. “Our team was so incredibly positive and hardworking and we got what these animals needed. And then, we we finally realized what happened, and you took a step back, you can’t help but cry and just feel the pain these guys are going through.”
The dogs from the property include a variety of small and large dogs of mixed breeds, including Catahoula, husky and lab mixes, as well as what appear to be a Dachshund mix.
Barbera said most of the cost of care for the dogs will come down to the specific needs of the dog. Most of the dogs, like Gladdis, just need some extra TLC because of the specific circumstance they come from and are “not going to be like your average rescue pet” because they need a lot of socialization and training.
She said many of the dogs were scared and nervous when they came in and many dogs were and are still cowering behind their beds because their trust has been broken.
“They’re literally being scooped out of a situation that no average pet has endured and going into a clean and comfortable and happy home, it’s going to be a total change of lifestyle for them, but in the most positive way,” she said about the dogs up for adoption.
Croel said she’s happy that she is making a difference for the young dogs Cherryland has rescued, knowing they will have a long life, and said she feels for the older dogs.
“No one is more important than anyone else,” she said. “It’s about rescuing everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.