FIFE LAKE — Results for one area school district’s funding proposal were still not complete as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Forest Area Community Schools, in Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties, and Leland Public Schools, in Leelanau County, both had funding proposals up for election in the May consolidated election this week. Leland’s two proposed measures both passed, including a bond levy for technology and transportation, and a 10.9 mill operational levy.
Forest Area’s ballot issue asked for voters to renew its expiring sinking fund millage at its current rate of roughly .94 mills for 10 years.
That’s equivalent to $47 on a home with a taxable value of $50,000. It will generate an estimated $170,567 in its first year, according to the ballot language.
The renewal of the sinking fund will prevent the district from having to dip in to the general fund to finance building upgrades, and it avoids having to pay for expenses using bonds, Superintendent Joshua Rothwell said in an interview earlier this week
Though results from Grand Traverse County were not yet available on its website by press time, Kalkaska County had reported the results from its precincts earlier in the night.
In Kalkaska County alone, voters approved the measure 369 to 179, according to preliminary, unofficial results.
Leland Public School’s first proposal, a 10.9 mill levy — equivalent to $545 for a taxable value of $50,000 — will cover the school’s operating costs and ensure the district meets funding requirements to receive state foundation dollars. It’s estimated to bring in $4,586,679 next year, according to ballot language.
The levy only applies to non-homestead properties, such as commercial property, business, second homes and rental property.
The measure passed 775 to 405.
The other proposal would allow the district to take out bonds in the amount of $6,080,000 for purposes including instructional technology upgrades and purchasing school buses. Over the next seven years, it could cost taxpayers an average of .74 mills a year — $37 for a taxable value of $50,000 — to pay back the new bonds.
Voters passed that measure by a slightly narrower margin, 642 to 534.
