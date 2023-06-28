TRAVERSE CITY — Some Traverse City officials are expressing hesitancy in plans for a new school resource officer at Traverse City Central High School.
Response was mixed when city commissioners discussed the issue at a study session Monday. Among their concerns: Does having an armed officer on school grounds offer any more benefit to students than a social worker or other professional?
Traverse City Area Public Schools was recently awarded a $150,000 grant to help fund a new school resource officer — a specially trained police officer to be based at the school. That officer would report to the Traverse City Police Department, in cooperation with the school.
But, without the commissioners’ signoff, it’s unclear if the district will be able to use that money.
In an interview Tuesday, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said there were a lot of positives that came out of the meeting as well, and that some of the issues city commissioners raised were comparable to discussions the TCAPS school board have had already.
The school district will continue to work with city leadership, and support whatever decision they reach, he said.
The city officials Monday met jointly with a portion of the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education. They also heard from outgoing Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien and the soon-to-be interim chief, Capt. Matthew Richmond.
“You cannot judge this school resource officer by my generation of cop,” O’Brien said. “They’re not the same officer that you’re accustomed to, that you went to school with.”
Traverse City Police Department first implemented its SRO program in 1982, and it’s been “one of the most important, successful, and long-term programs” in the department, O’Brien said in a memorandum to the city.
But he eschewed the image of those officers as functioning in merely a disciplinarian role.
Nor would they be focused on leading programs such as Drug Abuse Resistance Education. D.A.R.E. became popular nationwide after its founding in 1983, but failed to deliver on its intended goals, he said.
Today’s SROs are specially trained in de-escalation tactics, and helping to build relationships between law enforcement and students, O’Brien said.
Commissioner Tim Werner, who voiced some of the most staunch criticism of the proposal, acknowledged the benefit of strong connections between students and trained adult mentors. But he didn’t see why an armed police officer had to serve in that role, he said.
Further, Werner questioned whether the stated benefits of the program — such as increased familiarity and comfort with law enforcement — truly benefited students, or just the police department.
“Just because there’s a grant opportunity doesn’t mean we should be chasing it,” he said.
The presence of a school resource officer was “just one part of the solution” of school security and student support, “not the whole solution,” Richmond said.
Commissioner Mitch Treadwell was one of a handful of city officials who expressed concerns about the SRO being armed.
But, “for them to be armed when an armed assailant shows up at your school, I think that’s a huge benefit to students and staff,” Richmond said.
Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer cautioned city officials about “hamstringing” law enforcement on what tools they used.
The parties represented at the meeting were generally more in step on the subject of attire — city commissioners had qualms about the idea of an officer in full uniform. Richmond said it’s not uncommon for SROs to report for duty in plainclothes, business professional attire.
TCAPS has had school resource officers in decades past until the grant funding for those positions dwindled, as previously reported.
More recently, Garfield Township’s community police officer has supported policing at both West Middle School and West High School, but he is not a dedicated SRO.
TCPD has one school resource officer stationed at North Ed Career Tech.
TCAPS Trustee Holly Bird acknowledged “some of the problematic things we have to work through,” citing, in particular, the history of trauma that Black, Indigenous, People of Color have with law enforcement.
But she said students stand to benefit from the dispute resolution and investigatory duties of an SRO.
Ultimately, it will take an effort for members of the community to learn to work with, if not trust, law enforcement.
Trustee Josey Ballenger said the district has been working on improving its security recently, but that an SRO is the “one missing piece.”
As a parent, she said she’d have better peace of mind knowing someone was in that role. Students and staff would be more vulnerable without it, she said.
“Not a day goes by when I put my kid on a bus or say goodbye to them in the morning, that I don’t think about what used to be unthinkable,” Ballenger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.