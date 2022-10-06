TRAVERSE CITY — Enrollment numbers from count day indicate that schools throughout the region continue to see drops in enrollment while others are seeing bumps this fall.
Attendance numbers collected on Wednesday, along with those from the February count day, are translated into a calculation that determines the schools’ per-pupil funding.
In the past 10 years, schools in the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District saw drops in enrollment.
The ISD tallied over 2,500 fewer students between the 2012-13 school year and the 2021-22 school year, an 11.1 percent drop.
Some area schools continued to see declines in enrollment.
According to MI School Data, between the 2012-13 school year and the 2021-22 school year, Traverse City Area Public Schools lost 958 students.
On Wednesday, TCAPS counted 8,734 students, about 170 fewer students than the year before.
The biggest drops were at TC Central High School, which lost about 57 students, and TC West Senior High School, which lost about 32 students, TCAPS communications director Ginger Smith said.
TCAPS budgeted for 9,006 students this year, but they have known for a while that they would see fewer students than that, so Smith said that they will be OK.
“We have known for quite some time that that number was not going to be reached,” Smith said. “Fortunately our business team is spectacular in what they do and and they’ve been watching this very closely.”
TCAPS paid for the Middle Cities Education Association to conduct a study on the school district’s enrollment, looking at all factors and giving a five-to-10-year outlook of enrollment projections. Based on the results, TCAPS expects 100-student decreases for the next couple of school years.
Kingsley Area Schools’ preliminary count day numbers also indicate a drop. Interim Superintendent Jason Stowe said the school district tallied 1,503 students on Wednesday. According to MI School Data, Kingsley had 1,539 students last school year.
Stowe said the numbers indicate that their biggest losses were at the high school level. According to MI School Data, Kingsley had about 500 students enrolled at the high school. Stowe said that this fall, 470 students were counted for grades 9-12.
Kingsley budgeted for 1,489 students, so the school district is in a good spot, funding-wise.
In the course of the past decade, Kingsley was one of just a few schools in the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District that saw an increase in enrollment. Between the 2012-13 school year and the 2021-22 school year, Kingsley saw an increase of 111 students.
Suttons Bay Public Schools saw almost no change between last school year and this school year. Superintendent Casey Petz said his school district’s preliminary enrollment numbers indicate that they have 586 full-time students this year. According to MI School Data, Suttons Bay Schools counted 587 students for the 2021-22 school year.
However, that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been movement within the district. Suttons Bay has a virtual school, which had been steadily gaining more students since the 2016-17 school year, according to MI School Data. Between the 2019-20 school year and the 2020-21 school year, Suttons Bay’s virtual school had a big increase in students, but enrollment there quickly dropped between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Petz said the Suttons Bay virtual school experienced another decrease in enrollment this year.
Suttons Bay included a projected increase in their student enrollment when crafting their budget this year, but Petz said he’s not worried about there being any fallout from that, because other changes to funding from the state that were made after their budget was finalized will help make up the difference.
Other schools in the region saw bumps in enrollment on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Elk Rapids Schools tallied 1,229, up from 1,206 last school year, Superintendent Julie Brown said. The biggest increases were at the elementary school level, she said.
They budgeted for 1,170 students this year, bracing for a drop that would align with a trend of decreasing enrollment Elk Rapids and a lot of schools in the region have seen in recent years. Brown said they also budgeted conservatively to be safe rather than over-estimating their enrollment and being caught with less per-pupil funding than their budget needed.
According to MI School Data, Elk Rapids, in the 10 years between the 2012-13 school year and the 2021-22 school year, Elk Rapids saw a decrease of 225 students.
Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said Kalkaska is also up in enrollment this year, with 1,388 full time students tallied on Wednesday. According to MI School Data, Kalkaska had 1,361 students last school year.
Between the 2012-13 school year and the 2021-22 school year, Kalkaska lost 251 students. Between the 2019-20 school year and the 2021-22 school year, their enrollment dropped by 95 students.
Kalkaska budgeted for 1,376 students this year, Heitmeyer said. Kalkaska has had a few families come back to the school district since the start of the pandemic after leaving to complete classes online, Heitmeyer.
Schools have a few weeks to account for students who were absent from school on the actual count day. Although Wednesday’s numbers are preliminary, they are typically accurate depictions of a school’s fall enrollment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.