Some area schools left with too few candidates for school board

TRAVERSE CITY — People across northwest Lower Michigan will vote on new school board trustees this November, but, in a few area school districts where incumbents are not seeking re-election, there are too few candidates on the ballot to fill in all the open trustee positions.

After the November election, some local school boards will be left with vacancies that they will have to fill by appointment if no write-in candidates pop up.

2022 election coverage Record-Eagle stories focusing on the Grand Traverse area's 2022 elections and related issues:

At Forest Area Community Schools, a school district of roughly 500 students, the board of education will be left with four open spots on its seven-person board.

Trustees Chrissy Ingersoll, Jill Snyder, Christie McLeod and Jody Perkins are all up for re-election but none of them are looking to secure another term on the board. No other parents or community members are seeking out those seats.

“It’s a small district, so it’s often hard to fill these positions,” Board President Dan Smith said.

Eight years ago, the Michigan Association of School Boards recognized this problem in school districts across the state when there were roughly 100 board seats without candidates running to fill them, said Don Wotruba, MASB executive director. In a regular election year, there will be 1,200 to 1,500 school board seats open.

At that time, MASB started the Get on Board Campaign, which was meant to inform community members about open school board seats and encourage some to join school boards in their area. They worked with boards to create profiles that outlined the qualities that would make a good board member.

In the years since then, it’s become less common to see too few candidates vying for school board seats, but it remains an issue in some place, mostly smaller suburban districts, Wotruba said.

Glen Lake Community Schools, a district of roughly 700 students, has three spots that are up for grabs this election season, but only two of the incumbents, Rick Schanhals and Lisa Siddall, seek re-election. There are no other candidates listed on the ballot for the Glen Lake school board, but Travis Stein is running as a write-in candidate, according to the Leelanau County clerk’s office.

Stein did not return a request for comment.

Superintendent Jason Misner said that the board and his administration did not have much of a plan in place before Stein declared himself as a write-in candidate. Misner said he’s had to help the school board in his previous district to make appointments with very few applicants, but he hasn’t had to work with a board through an election with too few candidates.

Write-in candidates must fill out a form with their local clerk’s office to declare their intent to run as a write-in by Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. Write-in votes for candidates that have not declared their intent to run will not be counted.

Poll workers cannot tell voters who is running as a write-in candidate for any position, but voters can ask their local clerks.

Without a write-in candidate, the only choice school boards have is to seek out appointees in January following the election, Wotruba said. School boards with vacancies have 30 days to seek out applicants, interview them and appoint them before the local intermediate school district is compelled to intervene and begin its own appointment process.

Appointed board members only serve partial terms. If a board member is appointed at the beginning of a term, they will serve two years before having to run in the next election.

Northport Public School, a sub-200-student school district at the tip of the Leelanau Peninsula, has three open spots, with just two candidates running.

In his seven years as the district’s top administrator, Northport Superintendent Neil Wetherbee said the school board has had vacancies, but he’s never seen them have too few candidates run for school board during an election year. The school administration plans to bring the issue up to the board in December to begin crafting a call for appointees, Wetherbee said.

According to MASB, by law, a board has the authority to fill a vacancy as long as a majority of the board offices remain occupied. In cases like the one in Forest Area, where there is a seven-person board with four missing seats, the ISD would be responsible for making appointments, not the individual school district.

Forest Area Superintendent Joshua Rothwell said that he and the board are looking for people in the community who could file and run as write-in candidates so they don’t have to get to a point where a majority of the board is vacant. He spoke with Nick Ceglarek, the Northwest Education Services ISD superintendent, and they plan to work together to encourage people to apply for appointments if there are no write-in candidates.

Rothwell said he’s confident that he will be able to find people to fill in the vacancies, but being in a small district at a time when school boards are being politicized, can make finding people who are willing to sit on the board difficult.

“I just think it’s so hard being a small district and going through the pandemic where boards took a lot of heat. I think it’s pretty challenging at this point to find seven people within our communities,” Rothwell said. “It used to be pretty simple, but ... just with a lot of angry people out there these days and everything’s politicized, it makes it challenging.”

The reasons why people don’t seek election or re-election to a school board are varied.

Jeanette Reynolds is one of two Northport trustees not seeking re-election in November. Reynolds said she liked the work she did with the school board, but both of her daughters have graduated, and now, as work and family commitments are taking up more of her time, she feels it’s time for another parent to take her spot.

But others may be swayed by the stress of the work, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic and the tough decisions that school boards had to make around masking and returning to the classroom, Wotruba said. In the past few years, school boards across the country have also had to field parent concerns about how they are teaching about race, racism and sexuality in the classroom.

Community members or sitting trustees may fear being on the board, or they may just be uninterested in dealing with controversy, Wotruba said.

While the Forest Area board has not been the center of much controversy, Smith said he can see how the fear of being in that position has likely impacted people’s interest in being on school boards, especially when people see that happening on the news. Smith said he’s liked donating his time to the board, but he can understand why some people wouldn’t be interested in it.

“In general, it’s a pretty fulfilling position,” Smith said. “That doesn’t mean it’s easy and everyone will like the decisions you make.”

For years, MASB would put out a survey question asking people why they didn’t serve on their local school board. Even before the pandemic, most people said that school boards were too political, Wotruba said.

At that time, people didn’t mean that school board work intersected with party politics so much as they felt it would be a tough gig having to make decisions that some community members would inevitably dislike, Wotruba said.

MASB has not conducted that survey since before COVID, but Wotruba said he can’t imagine what the data on it would look like now.

“That undercurrent was already there,” Wotruba said. “And I think it’s just exacerbated now.”