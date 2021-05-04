CEDAR — Solon Township voters on Tuesday reversed a decision by the township board that would have allowed for light manufacturing businesses along a stretch of M-72.
Voters turned down a proposal to uphold the board’s change to the township Zoning Ordinance on a vote of 365 to 130.
The 20-acre parcel, owned by Bob and Judy Robinson, is located at the intersection of Lautner Road. It was rezoned to Business-2 from Agricultural/Conservation in November by the Solon Township Board. That approval came after the township planning commission rejected the request.
The Business-2 district allows for light manufacturing, such as machine and woodworking shops, gas stations and more, according to the township Zoning Ordinance. Storage facilities are allowed as a special use.
The Robinsons also own a storage business in County Line Trade Cen- ter, a commercial park located across Lautner Road.
The Robinsons did not return a call to the Record-Eagle by publication time.
The issue went to the voters after Doug Fierberg, a neighbor, formed SANTA (Save our Area’s Natural Terrain and Agriculture), gathering the needed signatures to put the zoning question up for a referendum vote. Fierberg lives on his horse farm next to the property.
“It’s a solid vote by the residents to show the board and the county exactly how they want the future of the township to look,” Fierberg said. “The residents do not want spot zoning. They want transparency in how their voices are heard and how their government operates.”
The Robinson’s own a 40-acre parcel, but 10 acres on the north and another 10 on the south side of their property remained zoned Agriculture/Conservation to create buffer zones. The couple had planned to expand the commercial park, splitting the 20 acres into up to 16 parcels, depending on demand, for businesses to locate there.
Solon Township’s master plan shows the property’s future use as agricultural, but the Robinsons have said the property is not prime farmland and the township can get more tax revenue from its development, as previously reported.
Fierberg has said some nearby neighbors would be unable to screen their property due to elevation changes and that many township residents do not want M-72 turned into a business zone.
He called the township board’s decision to rezone the property a “back room deal.”
“The residents are tired of the township board making decisions contrary to the master plan,” Fierberg said.
Trustees in November also approved the rezoning of another 35-acre property located in the Agriculture/Conservation district to Business-1, which allows for things such as retail stores and services, restaurants and offices.
That property is owned by Corey Flaska, who owns Leelanau Construction in Cedar. The Flaska property was not on the ballot, as it was never fully vetted, a process that requires public hearings and a review by the Leelanau County Planning Commission.
The Robinson property had been through that review process.
