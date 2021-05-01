CEDAR — Solon Township voters will decide May 4 if 20 acres along M-72 should be rezoned to allow more businesses there.
The property, at the intersection of Lautner Road, is zoned Agriculture/Conservation. Owners Judy and Bob Robinson received approval from the Solon Township Board in November to rezone the property Business-2, a light manufacturing district.
The couple owns a storage business in County Line Trade Center, the commercial park across Lautner Road for which Bob Robinson is a director of its condominium association.
Plans are to expand the commercial park from the proposed 20-acre piece of a 40-acre parcel, Judy Robinson said.
The 20 acres would be split 16 ways at most, depending on demand, Bob Robinson said. Judy Robinson said 10 acres of the same parcel to the north and south are still zoned Agriculture/Conservation.
Township trustees’ vote came after a lengthy review process that included a separate and unrelated development where M-72 meets Solon Road. Both started a debate over the future of development along the highway and whether the proposal fits with township land use and farmland preservation goals.
Solon Township’s master plan shows the property’s future use as agricultural.
A group of nearby residents protested the board’s decision and formed SANTA (Save our Area’s Natural Terrain and Agriculture), gathering the needed signatures to put the zoning question up for a referendum vote.
Doug Fierberg, who lives next door to the parcel, said he started the group and gathered nearly 270 signatures. He initially received no notice of the rezoning request, he said, and pointed to the fact that anything within the Business-2 zoning rules could be built there. The issue isn’t so much the impact on his property, he said — the 10-acre buffer between his horse farm and the land in question is lined with trees.
But the elevation changes make it impossible to screen from another neighbor, and many township residents don’t want to see M-72 turn into endless businesses on either side, Fierberg argued.
“What people are opposing is a complete license to do anything that he wants on the property, none of which has been specifically identified, and converting this landscape into any form of business that could possibly be built,” he said.
Judy Robinson argued the land in question won’t stay agriculture forever. It’s a low spot that’s reportedly prone to frost, and the township doesn’t consider it to be prime farmland.
Plus, Solon Township and Traverse City Area Public Schools will get more tax revenue from the development than from farmland, and businesses will locate there, she said.
“For Solon Township to sustain itself with an EMS and fire department, and some of those needs within that community, you need to generate income,” she said. “And how do you do that? It’s through growth of businesses that pay taxes.’
Fierberg asserted it’s a false dilemma between the Robinson’s proposal and perpetual farmland — it was most recently corn. Agriculture/Conservation zoning allows for houses or an agricultural business, both of which would boost tax revenues and the latter also would create jobs, he said.
Bob and Judy Robinson said their proposal went through the process, and after township planning commissioners rejected it, they believed township trustees made the right call in overruling the planning board’s decision.
“We own the land and we have property rights, and the right to go through the process to change or do anything,” Judy Robinson said.
Fierberg said no one is arguing the Robinsons don’t have a right to buy land and ask for a zoning change. But he and others believe township trustees made the wrong call after their planning board rejected it.
“The idea that the township board gave any valid consideration to all of that and the public efforts and comment in some 15 minutes is just wrong,” he said.
The Leelanau County planning commission also had concerns over whether Robinson’s proposal conformed to Solon Township’s master plan, township Trustee Steve Yoder said — he also serves on both the county planning commission and Solon Township’s. He acknowledged the future land use map inside isn’t legally binding.
“That map is reflective of what the public wants, so obviously for that future land use map, it’s vetted by the public,” he said.
Township Supervisor Jim Lautner wasn’t available to comment Friday.
Trustees in November also approved the rezoning of another 35-acre property located in the Agriculture/Conservation district to Business-1, which allows for things such as retail stores and services, restaurants and offices.
That property is owned by Corey Flaska, who owns Leelanau Construction in Cedar.
Only the Robinson parcel is on the ballot, as the Flaska property was never fully vetted, a process that requires public hearings and a review by the Leelanau County Planning Commission.
The Flaska property should never have been included in the Solon Township Board’s motion that also approved the rezoning for the Robinsons’ parcel, Yoder said. Because of that, the decision on the Flaska property is now null and void, he said.
Yoder, who also serves on the township and Leelanau County’s planning commissions, said his “no” vote in November was largely over the incomplete process for Flaska’s proposal.
Flaska said his original intent three years ago was to develop both housing and commercial enterprises on his property. He said the public often confuses his plan for stores and businesses that will provide jobs, with the light industrial allowed in the B-2 district.
