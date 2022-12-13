TRAVERSE CITY — Covering roofs, tanks and more at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant with solar panels would generate about 10 percent of the plant’s power.
It’s still worth pursuing, especially with the state offering grant money and new federal laws that created a 30-percent credit for renewable energy projects, said Jack Whittier, Jacobs senior project engineer and renewable energy expert. The company that runs the plant under contract modeled how much on-site solar could generate and presented its findings to city commissioners Monday.
An array that would produce about 510 megawatt-hours per year isn’t bad, considering the site’s constraints, Whittier said.
“You’re never going to have net zero on the site, you just don’t have the land area,” he said.
A northern climate means that limited area doesn’t get as much solar radiation, either, Whittier said.
Even with those considerations, the project could generate power at 8.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, not far from what the city pays for electricity from Traverse City Light & Power, Whittier said. That’s if tax benefits and grants knock the roughly $900,000 cost down to around $576,000.
At that price the array should save the city $41,612 and pay for itself in 18 years, according to Whittier and meeting documents.
One benefit is a 30-percent tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act, Whittier said. That’s in the form of a direct payment and it’s open to local governments, a development he called a “really huge game-changer” compared to past tax credits.
Plus, the city could ask for a slice of the Michigan Public Service Commission’s $50 million Low-Carbon Energy Infrastructure Enhancement and Development grant, Whittier said. He suggested the city seek the full cost of the project if commissioners agree.
Mark Huggard, the plant’s project manager, said Jacobs would hire a grant writer and ask the city to pay for the services, for roughly $45,000.
The grant application is due Jan. 6, and that had commissioners concerned they might not have everything in order in time.
Specifically, Traverse City Light & Power needs to be involved in the project, Commissioner Tim Werner said. He’s also on the city-owned utility’s board and said its power purchase agreements obligate it to buy a certain amount of power. Whether the array would affect those obligations has to be sorted out even with the treatment plant using all of the array’s output on-site.
The utility also may want to build a similarly-sized array that it controls rather than the city for some as-yet unknown functional or financial reason, Werner said.
“I believe (TCL&P) will have to say yes,” he said. “We can be all-in on this, like this is the best thing ever but if Light & Power is going, well maybe, let’s think about it and get back to you in a few months, then the deadline is gone and then it’s done.”
Commissioners agreed they needed to hear from TCL&P by next Monday, when they hope to consider pursuing the grant.
Jacobs will also assess how to reuse the methane the plant generates as part of the treatment process, Huggard told Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe.
The plant currently flares off the methane when it’s not being burned to warm the plant’s digesters in the winter, Huggard previously said.
The solar assessment also included a much larger, hypothetical array on city-owned property near the Oleson Bridge trailhead by the Boardman/Ottaway, although commissioners didn’t discuss it much.
That roughly 21.5-acre array would generate 9,853 megawatt-hours per year, or nearly twice the wastewater plant’s consumption.
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said there have been preliminary discussions on partnering with TCL&P on such a project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.