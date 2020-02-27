ACME — Plans by a solar developer to build a 50-acre array in Acme Township are set for a public hearing.
Township planning commissioners will hear input at their March 16 meeting on Prism Power Partners’ request for a special use permit, Planning Commission Chairwoman Karly Wentzloff said.
The renewable energy project developer wants to build an up to 9-megawatt array on land south of M-72 and northwest of the TART Trail, documents show. Construction could start in fall 2020 and continue in spring 2021 if needed. Consumers Energy potentially could buy the array’s output and has transmission lines nearby.
Project developers still have more work to do, including determining where wetlands are on the 89.79-acre parcel on which the developer wants to build, according to a memo from township Planning and Zoning Administrator Lindsey Wolf.
She didn’t return phone messages Wednesday but said in an email they also need sign-offs from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Grand Traverse County Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Department and more.
Yuba Creek’s headwaters are also found on the land, and that has The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay raising the need to keep erosion in mind. Heather Smith, the nonprofit’s baykeeper, said the site’s steep slopes add to that concern, and she wants to see plans for handling storm water on the site both during and after construction.
“We understand there are probably going to be more development site plans, including those with wetland delineations and storm water plans, we just haven’t seen those yet and just wanted to raise these concerns early in the process of approval,” she said.
Smith said it’s important the wetlands delineation is done before plans are approved to ensure required setbacks are met — Acme Township requires 25 feet from any regulated wetland but Smith said 50 to 100 might be more fitting considering the steep slopes.
Smith agreed no one wants a repeat of the incident that sent sediment washing into Acme Creek and Grand Traverse Bay.
Clay-laden soils washed from the Meijer construction site along M-72 in 2014, causing two sediment plumes in the bay, as previously reported. That prompted the state Department of Environmental Quality — as EGLE was known — to issue violations to the developers and review the county’s soil erosion department, finding several issues in the process.
Wentzloff said planning commissioners talked at a recent special meeting about the possibility for runoff into Yuba Creek during the proposed solar array’s construction.
“We suggested that they have very robust storm water control measures in place during construction,” she said.
Township planners also talked about the developer’s proposed fence around the site, Wentzloff said. They’re suggesting a ranch-style fence topped with barbed wire — Wolf wrote to planning commissioners that she’s not recommending barbed wire.
Instead, planning board members suggested building the fence taller, Wentzloff said, adding the developer was receptive to the idea.
Prism Power Partners lists a mailbox at a Holland mail service as an address in its application materials. Managing Partner Randy Wood said Prism Power Partners is incorporated in Delaware — records from that state show the LLC formed in 2016 — but that he’s local to the area.
Wood referred questions about the array to Jeremy Jones, who didn’t return a message left Wednesday.
Electric City Solar, also a Delaware company, filed to do business in Michigan in September 2019, records show. The company lists the same Holland mailbox as Prism Power Partners and identifies its purpose as developing, owning and operating a solar project in Michigan.
Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corporation, an investor in clean power projects, announced it bought Electric City Solar, a 19-megawatt array set for construction in 2020, from Prism Power Partners in December — the release didn’t disclose a purchase price.
Prism Power Partners’ application is the first under the township’s new ordinance for utility-scale solar, Wentzloff said.
Acme trustees adopted that in mid-2018, as previously reported.
