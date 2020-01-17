From Staff Reports
KALKASKA — Kalkaska County leaders agreed to place a soil conservation millage request on the August ballot.
County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted to place an operational millage renewal on the Aug. 4 ballot for the Kalkaska Conservation District. Only one commissioner was absent from the vote, Jim Sweet.
The tax levy renewal and restoration request before Kalkaska County voters asks for up to 0.25 mills for four years, 2020 through 2023. If approved by voters, the tax will raise an estimated $202,063 in the first year.
These taxpayer dollars are earmarked for the district to continue programs to assist landowners in the protection, enhancement and restoration of natural resources. That includes invasive plant species control and household hazardous waste collection in Kalkaska County.
More information about the district is available at www.kalkaskaconservation.org online.
