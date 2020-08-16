ALBA — Legal fights between the Department of Natural Resources and a pair of snowmobiles took a critical twist earlier this month.
In a 2-1 decision released Aug. 6, the Michigan Court of Appeals shot down arguments of governmental immunity by the case’s defendants, DNR and two conservation officers.
It’s the latest turn in a legal battle spurred after a crash that injured plaintiffs Randy and Audrey West, a father and daughter.
The Wests claim they were snowmobiling along Pinney Bridge Road in rural Antrim County when they encountered another pair traversing the same route in the wrong direction — the two conservation officers named in the lawsuit.
There was little room for the Wests to avoid the officers and their snowmobiles, which forced them to run off the road, according to the Court of Appeals decision.
It sent Audrey into a nearby river and left Randy pinned underneath their snowmobile.
The Wests filed suit in the Court of Claims, arguing the DNR should be held liable for their injuries because of the conservation officers’ actions, and failure to properly travel the trail, on duty. They claimed their injuries resulted from motor vehicles — snowmobiles — owned by the DNR.
The DNR responded in that court with an argument that snowmobiles were not motor vehicles, thus not exempting the DNR from governmental immunity.
The Court of Claims disagreed, citing similar case law and ruling the DNR’s actions met requirements to be held liable.
DNR immediately filed a motion with the state’s appellate court.
The Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision, however, ruling the snowmobiles involved and crash circumstances met conditions to be considered negligent operation of a motor vehicle — a common exception to governmental immunity, the Associated Press reported.
One Court of Appeals judge disagreed with his colleagues, arguing the court should consider factors beyond the snowmobile use when questioning immunity.
Randy West declined to comment Friday without first consulting with his attorney.
