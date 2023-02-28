CHEBOYGAN — Two men were pulled from out of Burt Lake in Cheboygan County on Monday after their snowmobiles broke through the ice.
The men were rescued by a group of nearby ice fisherman who heard cries for help near Crooked River.
The six fisherman were able to pull them out of the water and bring them to shore. The men had been in the freezing-cold water for nearly 20 minutes and were very weak, according to Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook.
The two men were brought to nearby Maple Bay Campground then transported to McLaren Northern Michigan for hypothermia treatment. Both men, from Harbor Springs, were later released from the hospital.
Cook commended the ice fisherman for their help in the rescue which happened before dispatchers arrived.
“Those six ice fisherman were able to tie a harness using a tow strap to wrap around the men and get them onto the ice and get them to shore," he said. "There is no doubt if those six men were not there it would have been a different story. They were not getting out of the water on their own.”
Five of the rescuers are from downstate and one is from Topinabee, a nearby village in Cheboygan County.
Cook urged snowmobilers to frequently check ice conditions before traversing water bodies and carry ice grips while riding.
The DNR is working with the two men to recover their snowmobiles.
