KALKASKA — A multi-snowmobile crash left three people seriously injured.
The four snowmobilers were single-file cresting a hill during a Saturday afternoon ride. When the first rider reached the hill’s peak, he spotted a trail-grooming tractor at the bottom working on snowmobile trail No. 76, which lies just off Six Point Road near West Township Road, according to a release.
He wasn’t able to stop and crashed into the tractor’s bucket, flying off of his snowmobile and landing nearby.
The riders behind him followed suit, with the second striking the tractor as well. The second rider was able to get off of his snowmobile, but a third rider behind him was also unable to stop and crashed into the snowmobile in front of him, pinning the second rider between them, according to the release.
A fourth snowmobile crested the hill and crashed into the third one.
The carnage drew Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department responders and workers from several other agencies, including multiple area fire departments and Kalkaska EMS.
The riders were visiting the area from Ohio, and all were wearing helmets during the crash. Three of the four were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
The fourth was also transported as a precaution, according to the release.
Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford did not immediately return a call for comment.
Investigators are still looking into the matter, and believe speed was a factor in the crash.
