CHEBOYGAN — A fatal snowmobile crash followed the first big snowfall, officials reported.
Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said deputies responded to the crash not long after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Blessed Lane in Topinabee. An Indian River man, Steven Carl Johnson, 55, was killed in the wreck, authorities said.
Officials said Johnson's passenger, Tammie Lee Wixson, 53, of Cheboygan, was badly injured in the wreck and emergency responders rushed her to McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. Hospital officials confirmed she remained in critical condition on Wednesday.
Authorities said Johnson was driving a 1996 Polaris-brand snowmobile south on the Trail Road when he apparently lost control, veered off the road and struck a tree. He died at the scene in Mullett Township.
Both Johnson and Wixson wore helmets, officials said, and the crash remains under investigation.
The sheriff implored sledders to be careful this season, only now at its very start.
"This was the first snowfall of the year and I know people will be anxious to get on the trails but we want everyone to be safe and operate their sleds in a manner consistent with the conditions," Clarmont said in a released statement.
Ed Golder, public information officer for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, confirmed the fatality this week in Cheboygan County marks the first of this snowmobile season.
Last winter season, 14 people died in Michigan in snowmobile crashes, according to a state report.
That figure included two deaths in northwest Lower Michigan: a 28-year-old Grand Rapids man died Jan. 12 in Wexford County's Boon Township, and a 37-year-old Michigan man died six days later on Jan. 18 in Grand Traverse County's Fife Lake Township, state records show.
Statistics show 10 of last season's fatal snowmobile wrecks happened in the Upper Peninsula, one in mid-Michigan's Montcalm County and the last one downstate in Oakland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.