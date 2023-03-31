Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.