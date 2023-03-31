TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s strange winter season in northern Michigan has brought in above-average snowfall as well as warmer than usual months.
So far, Traverse City has received 110.7 inches of snow this season, which is about 15 inches above the normal amount of snowfall expected for this time of year, said Jeff Lutz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
The normal snowfall for an entire winter season is 101 inches, he said.
Even with this above-average snowfall, the region does not have a lot of snowpack to show for it because of warm spells seen in the earlier winter months, Lutz said.
“Some people said, ‘This has been a really weird year,’” Lutz said. “Well, that’s part of the weirdness.”
In December, temperatures were about 2 degrees above normal. In January, temperatures were roughly 8 degrees above normal. And, in February, temperatures were about 5 degrees above normal, Lutz said.
Things have cooled off, however. In March, temperatures were only about 1 degree above normal, he said.
Despite the strange weather patterns of this winter, fruit growers in the region are confident that their crops are doing well.
Fruit growers want the temperature to remain cold enough to keep the trees dormant until May, when they can expect them to bloom safely. If the weather gets too warm before May, fruit trees may wake up from dormancy, only to be killed by the next cold spell.
Nikki Rothwell, a fruit specialist at Michigan State University’s Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center, works with roughly 400 fruit growers in the region. She said that, this winter, temperatures never got too warm or too cold to inflict any real damage on the region’s fruit trees.
Rothwell said the research center has recently clipped and examined some Montmorency tart cherry trees to check for damage, and they appear to be doing well.
She said she’s confident and hopeful that the region’s fruits will remain in good condition, but right now they’re still mostly waiting to see.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a nice slow start to spring,” Rothwell said.
As March comes to a close, northern Michiganders can expect warmer days in the weeks ahead as daily temperatures will rise week-to-week at a more rapid pace.
By April 6 or 7, normal high temperature for Traverse City will be in the 50s and, by the end of April, the normal high temperatures will be in the 60s, Lutz said.
However, there could still be some snowfall in the coming weeks as cold air will continue to come down from Canada.
This time of year, flooding and fire hazards are at the top of mind, as rain and snowmelt combined can cause flooding in some areas and the region dries out quickly once the snow is gone, Lutz said.
This time of year also marks the re-emergence of Michigan’s bear population.
Black bears rise from their denning period and become more active around late March and early April, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.
Vern Richardson at the DNR’s Customer Service Center in Cadillac, said that he has already received a few calls about bear sightings from areas like Isabella and Manistee counties.
Traverse City’s customer service center has not received any calls about bear sightings yet this year.
This is the time of year when residents of northern Michigan who live outside of cities need to bring in their bird feeders or suet feeders to prevent bears from wandering into their yards, Richardson said.
Keeping feeders out during the day and taking them inside at night will still attract bears to your yard, as the scent from the feeders will linger, Richardson said.
While black bears are not ornery and will typically flee when encountered, they are still large and powerful animals that have injured and even killed humans in the past if they feel threatened, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.
“Every time a bear hits a bird feeder and gets a meal, it learns to be that much more bold around houses and to seek out houses as a food source,” Richardson said.
Bears need to eat an entire year’s worth of food within a relatively short amount of time, and when they first become active and there is usually still snow on the ground and many plants are still dead from the winter, so the amount of natural food sources for them are limited, making bird feed is even more attractive during this time, Richardson said.
Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, and in particular the Traverse City area, have seen a significant bump in their local bear population in the last few years.
The DNR has increased the number of bear hunting licenses to stabilize the bear population in recent years, and for now it appears to be working, but more definitive data on those efforts will be available in future years, Richardson said.
