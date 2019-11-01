GAYLORD — There will be a new type of weather warning this winter in northern Michigan — snow squalls.
The National Weather Service station near Gaylord will launch the special warning system this season as a way to help motorists across the region. It’s designed as a way to bridge the gap between major storm warnings and smaller weather events that may have big impacts on the roads.
“The idea of this is it’s a way to convey to travelers that they may be running into bad conditions,” said meteorologist John Boris, science and operations officer at the federal weather station.
Snow squall warnings will be issued as little as 1 or 2 hours prior to the weather events, he said, expected to involve bands of snow moving across the landscape more often than when lake effect snow showers happen.
Boris said visibility must be less than a quarter-mile and winds greater than 30 mph — ideal for blowing and drifting snow — for a snow squall warning to be issued. Also, temperatures dropping below freezing and leading to icy conditions will be considered, he said.
A good example of when a snow squall warning may be issued would be heavy snow bands coming into the region during heavy traffic times, Boris said.
“Maybe we only have 1 or 2 inches of snowfall, but brief periods of poor travel conditions,” he said.
Brad Kluczynski, manager at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, said the agency’s road crews have never before heard of snow squall warnings.
Perhaps snow removal crews will make efforts to pre-treat roads and highways when snow squall warnings are issued, Kluczynski said, especially should the National Weather Service’s new warnings prove accurate during this winter’s early weeks.
Boris said federal weather forecasters will carefully monitor heavy traffic highways, including Interstate 75 and U.S. 131 in particular.
Rick Liptak, manager for Michigan Department of Transportation’s transportation service center in Traverse City, said this new weather warning will become “another tool in our toolbox” for road maintenance.
“We try to look out for all the information we can get to make good decisions and keep the roads in good operational condition,” Liptak said.
Boris said the new snow squall warnings will use the nation’s wireless emergency alert system, which means mobile phones within targeted zones will receive the federal weather messages when issued.
A federal paperwork delay kept the service from rolling out last winter, Boris said.
