TRAVERSE CITY — A springtime blast of winter is upon us.
A strong, snow-laden storm will move across northern Michigan Monday. There will be wind gusts up to 50 mph throughout the day and into the night, forecasters said.
There could be isolated low visibility and slick roads.
While this April snow blast is not uncommon, it's not expected be too bad, at least one expert said.
"We don't expect too much, if any, accumulation in Traverse City," said Sabrina Jauernic, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gaylord.
There will be blowing snow off and on throughout Monday, she said.
It will be a different story in the western Upper Peninsula, where Jauernic said between 12 and 18 inches of snow may accumulate.
Locally, she said the storm system will transition to lake-effect snow showers overnight and into Tuesday.
Temperatures this week are expected to be below normal — it's usually between 51 and 53 degrees this time of year. Predictions call for temperatures in the 30s and 40s until the weekend, when they may hit 50 degrees.
"It's a slow warming trend, but it's coming," Jauernic said.
