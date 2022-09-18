KINGSLEY — After offering a nearly $700,000 buyout of the remainder of their superintendent’s contract in exchange for his resignation, the Kingsley board of education will move forward with their search for a new top administrator.
The Kingsley board of education voted to buy out Superintendent Keith Smith’s remaining 5-year contract in exchange for an irrevocable letter of resignation after an hour in closed session, according to the board’s draft minutes of the meeting.
According to Smith’s contract, which was signed in July 2021, his base salary was $139,313, so a buyout of the rest of his contract would equal $696,565. The district’s lawyer was not present in-person at the meeting, and Board President Beth Lajko was absent for the discussion and the vote.
Smith said discussing his resignation and a contract buyout was not the intent of the closed session. The conversation began as a conversation about the district’s goals for the year and the path forward and it “organically” turned to his contract.
The issue wasn’t sprung on him and there’s no animosity between him and the board, he said.
“The board and I came to an understanding that it was best for me to step aside and let somebody else move the district forward,” Smith said. “We all acknowledge I haven’t done anything wrong. You know, there wasn’t a mistake that was made. But due to, you know, what has occurred, it’s just difficult to try to bring everybody back together.”
Contract buyouts between boards of education and superintendents are not common in the state of Michigan, said Don Wotruba, Michigan Association of School Boards executive director. They typically occur as a result of a strained, unworkable relationship between the superintendent and the board of education or the district’s community.
And, if a school district does not technically have grounds to fire an individual, as stated in their contract, there will usually be a buyout/resignation situation, Wotruba said.
Smith’s contract does not stipulate that he is entitled to a full contract buyout upon his resignation, but it does state that “the Board shall not arbitrary (sic) or capriciously dismiss him. No discharge shall be effective until written charges have been served and he has the opportunity for a fair hearing before the entire Board.”
Michigan does not have a law limiting contract settlements, said MASB attorney Brad Banasik.
As far as transparency about the reasons that went into a contract buyout decision, Wotruba said employment law and rules around closed session discussions can make it difficult for trustees to say much of anything about the decisions they’ve made.
“You’re often going to be in a situation where the community is never going to have all of the details and they will have to make a decision about whether they think the board’s action is appropriate or not appropriate in a broader context without as much information as they might want,” Wotruba said.
An important factor in contract buyouts, such as the one in Kingsley, is the length of a superintendent’s contract. In Smith’s case, he and the board signed a rolling five-year contract in July 2021, meaning that he would always have a five-year contract ahead of him.
Superintendent contracts are typically only three years, but in some cases, districts will extend those in order to keep a good staff member on, especially in times of high staff turnover, low retention and shortages.
Every buyout comes with a heavily nuanced situation, so there could be a lot of contributing factors to the decision to buy out the entirety of Smith’s contract, but, without just cause to fire individuals, school boards do not have a lot of options, Wotruba said.
Wotruba pointed to an example in Lansing, where the Grand Ledge Public Schools board of education dismissed superintendent Brian Metcalf after he made comments on Facebook about the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. That decision led to a legal battle that is still ongoing and, at the end of which, the school district could owe Metcalf nearly $1 million if the courts ultimately find they terminated Metcalf’s employment contract without just cause, according to reporting by the Detroit Free Press.
Because settlements are not typical, Wotruba said it would be hard to say how Smith’s relates to the average in the state. In contrast to Smith’s nearly $700,000 buyout, Traverse City Area Public Schools bought out former Superintendent Ann Cardon for around $180,000 in 2020 and Glen Lake Community Schools bought out former Superintendent Sander Scott for around $140,000.
During the past few months, Smith fielded intense criticism from parents and school district teachers, many of whom requested that he resign or the board dismiss him. The criticism focused on his decision that changed 2,000 Kingsley high schoolers’ grades , his daughter included, and comments that his character flaws led to high teacher turnover.
Smith acknowledged the criticism in the past and vowed to address community concerns, but maintained that he had a good track record of working with teachers unions. On Friday, Smith said the comments from the public from the past few months played a factor in his decision to leave, but they were not the main cause.
On Thursday, the Kingsley Federation of Teachers issued a written statement supporting the board’s decision.
“We are aware of the impacts this will have on our district and we anticipate the Board will take the necessary steps to ensure that our district runs smoothly as we transition to new leadership,” the statement read. “We feel optimistic about moving forward in a positive manner.”
Steve Morgan, a Kingsley parent who advocated for Smith’s resignation, said he is happy to see Smith leaving the district, but he is disappointed with the board’s handling of Smith’s contract and his resignation agreement.
“They set our school district and our community up for failure,” Morgan said.
This decision spurred a lot of conversation within the Kingsley community, Morgan said, and he hopes it will be a turning point for more members of the community to get involved.
“This is a huge moment in Kingsley history right here,” Morgan said. “I believe this is the greatest failure financially and leadership-wise, that Kingsley schools has had, ever, that I know of.”
MASB will be joining the Kingsley board of education on Monday to talk with them about the options they have moving forward. Other than setting that up, Wotruba said MASB has not spoken to the Kingsley board of education about this situation.
Lajko appointed Nicole Darby, Kingsley’s director of finance and human resources, as the temporary district superintendent, effective Friday at midnight. On the agenda for Monday’s board meeting, the board has listed on its agenda plans to approve the hire of Jason Stowe as the district’s interim superintendent, effective Wednesday.
Stowe retired in 2020 after 26 years in education, including 10 as superintendent of Leland Public School. He recently served as interim superintendent at Glen Lake Community Schools between January and July.
