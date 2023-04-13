GLEN ARBOR — Gusty winds and steep terrain helped a wildfire in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore north of Glen Arbor spread across almost 14 acres before firefighters from more than a dozen agencies contained it, according to park personnel.
Firefighters first responded at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a wildfire sparked by a downed power line near M-22 and Thoreson Road, said Scott Dekkers, the national lakeshore’s acting chief ranger.
Flames spread quickly through the leaf litter in a wooded area near Thoreson Road’s south end but, by 4:23 p.m., about 40 firefighters had the blaze contained.
No buildings were threatened and no one was injured, and the nearby stretch of Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail wasn’t impacted, said Dekkers, who praised the quick response from the agencies who joined National Park Service’s own firefighters.
“Thank goodness the crews were able to get at it immediately,” he said. “It was spreading fast due to the high winds that we have today.
“But we were able to get crews on all flanks of the fire and were able to knock it down and contain it within about a four-hour timeframe.”
Dekkers was still on scene nearly two hours after the fire had been contained as crews worked to soak hot spots and down trees that posed a threat of rekindling, he said.
He said he expected NPS firefighters to keep at it until around midnight, then start again early Friday.
Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear Executive Director Sue Pocklington said she was grateful to find out the fire posed no risk to any of the historic structures at nearby Port Oneida or Thoreson Farm. Her office is nearby so she checked with a park ranger when she saw fire engines near Port Oneida, and could see smoke to the west.
The fire broke out the same day the Michigan Department of Natural Resources warned of very high fire danger across the Lower Peninsula. Warm temperatures, windy conditions and a winter’s worth of dry grasses and leaves prompted the department to stop issuing burn permits across the northern Lower Peninsula and suspend most of its planned prescribed burns, according to the release.
Tom Ulrich, the national lakeshore’s deputy superindendent, said it’s a reminder that spring is the lakeshore’s worst wildfire season. The risk is even worse in windy and warm conditions — whether it’s a backyard fire pit or beach fire at the national lakeshore.
“Any of those things pose a lot more of a risk when things are this flammable — as opposed to July, when everything’s green,” he said.
Glen Lake Fire Department helped to contain the wildfire, as did Almira Township firefighters, Cedar Area Fire Rescue, Elmwood Township, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, Homestead Township, Inland Township, Sutton’s Bay Bingham, Long Lake Township, Michigan DNR and Peninsula Township fire crews, according to Glen Lake Firefighters Local 5086. Benzie EMS responded as well.
