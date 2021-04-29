Sleeping Bear Dunes plans burn
EMPIRE — The National Park Service is planning a prescribed burn for four units south of Empire on Friday.
Weather permitting, park personnel will burn off available fuel to boost fire-dependent ecosystems and head off wildfires, according to a release.
Burns are planned within four areas totaling 2,028 acres between Esch and Peterson roads, and White Pine Backcountry Campground will be closed, as will some trails between Esch Road Beach and Peterson Road.
It’s the second prescribed burn within the National Lakeshore, with NPS burning 917 acres in 2019.
Tree canopy forum scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — A public input session about the tree canopy in downtown Traverse City is planned for May 5 at 3:30 p.m.
The online forum will discuss a recent tree survey conducted by Davey Resource Group for the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and provide an opportunity for feedback on the future desired tree canopy downtown, including plantings and tree replacement.
A similar online forum held for downtown stakeholders is set for May 4.
A link to the May 5 Zoom meeting is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCTreeForum. A link to a survey about the downtown tree canopy is available at https://bit.ly/TCTreeSurvey or at https://dda.downtowntc.com/.
