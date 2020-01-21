TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of brutally killing a Traverse City woman will return to a courtroom before the month’s end.
Frank Supal, 50, was arrested and charged with open murder, tampering with evidence and lying to a police officer investigating a violent crime in the death of 62-year-old Wanda Mae Lyons.
He’s classified as a third-time habitual offender, which, if he’s convicted, could increase his maximum sentence.
Next action in the case was delayed earlier this month to give the prosecution and defense more time for case-building. Defense Attorney Shawn Worden said he and his client intend to waive the now-rescheduled preliminary exam, which will move to case on to 13th Circuit Court and closer to trial.
“That delay was to allow police reports to catch up, and they pretty much have,” Worden said.
Those reports include details of evidence taken from Supal’s truck, motel room and other crime scenes, witness interview transcripts and also, Worden said, a tip from a psychic medium based in Kentucky who called to weigh in on the crime.
Supal, of Maple City, is being held in Grand Traverse County’s jail without bond.
A passerby discovered Lyons’ body on Dec. 11 after spotting drag marks along Kasson Center Road in Leelanau County — near property owned by Supal and his father, court records show.
Curious the man followed the trail through a wooded stretch up to a steep ravine. Lyons’ nude body, wrapped in black plastic and covered in leaves, rested at the bottom.
A pathologists’ report shows she was bludgeoned, stabbed and strangled.
Lyons’ husband reported her missing hours after the discovery, Traverse City Police Department investigators previously said. The couple had gotten in a fight and he’d stepped out. She was gone when he returned.
Supal stayed on and off in a nearby room, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg previously told the Record-Eagle, and the three were the motel’s only residents. Lyons, previously from Chicago, and her husband had been staying at Terrace Beach for 2 to 3 months, and knew Supal in passing.
Supal returns to 86th District Court for a preliminary exam on Jan.28 before Judge Robert Cooney.
Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood did not immediately return calls for comment.
