TRAVERSE CITY — A sure sign of spring is in the air, occasionally wafting through the woods or even residential neighborhoods.
The stinky smell of skunks is returning to northern Michigan as the species’ breeding season continues. Both skunks and opossums, along with other small mammals, are beginning to move around more frequently as winter melts into spring.
Area residents may not often see these critters for themselves, though, unless as roadkill, which becomes more common as the snow fades and the next season approaches.
“You generally don’t really see a lot of activity other than squirrels because they are all nocturnal,” said Lillian Mahaney of Leland, a state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Area residents may find critters living under outbuildings or decks, even sneaking into barns or garages. Unless they are causing damage or bringing an unpleasant odor, the best thing to do is leave them be, Mahaney said.
“In most cases these animals don’t need to be relocated,” she said.
A few sheets of strong-smelling fabric softener shoved under a deck or building typically is enough to drive skunks and opossums away, Mahaney said.
The live-and-let-live concept for small mammals was echoed by Steve Griffith, Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist in Traverse City.
“If they aren’t causing any damage, you should let them do their thing,” he said.
When they are causing property damage or even stealing eggs and killing chickens, trapper Ron Baker of Northport said he’s often called to assist.
“Usually it’s almost comical. March 1 my phone starts ringing off the hook,” Baker said Thursday. “I’m on my way to a skunk call right now.”
Skunks are the creatures most area residents find bothersome since they come with a pungent smell, a defensive weapon released from their anal glands that comes heavy on the sulfur.
And right now they are doing their best Pepé Le Pew impressions as mating season is underway, Baker said.
“They are going to start getting under decks and into crawl spaces and into barns. Males are out seeking females and females are trying to get away,” he said while laughing.
Mahaney encouraged motorists to take extra care this time of year to avoid small mammals that may be moving around near roads and highways, as well as raptors that may feed on roadkill carrion.
Mahaney said those who find injured mammals can call the Association to Rescue Kritters (ARK) in St. Helen at 989-389-3305, while those who find injured raptors should call Wings of Wonder in Empire at 231-326-4663.
Those who would like to have a nuisance animal trapped can contact Baker — a periodic column writer for the Record-Eagle — at 248-939-0314.
