TRAVERSE CITY — Commuters need to get up to speed on roundabouts as six are currently on the county drawing board.
“They can be a little intimidating at first but roundabouts are inherently safer for people,” said Grand Traverse County Road Commission Manager, Brad Kluczynski.
“You don’t get the right angle impacts and the head-on impacts. You may have a few more sideswipe accidents, but you can fix a car.”
The second phase of the East-West Corridor Transportation Study is complete and if recommendations are enacted, new roundabouts would be installed beginning in 2021 on Hammond Road at the Garfield, Three Mile and Four Mile Road intersections, and on Keystone Road at the Cass Road and at W. River Road intersections.
The driveway off Keystone into the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer fields would be moved to the south, to connect with Cass Road, if approval could be secured from the Rail Road Authority.
Airport Road was identified as the site of the county’s worst traffic congestion problems and recommendations stated roundabouts at the Garfield, Barlow/LaFranier, and Park road intersections may be the best solution here, too.
Mari Liggett, shopping for vegetables at Groleau Farm Market at the corner of Four Mile and Hammond roads on Friday, said she wasn’t opposed to roundabouts, if people used them correctly.
“I don’t mind them,” she said. “They do slow traffic down. It’s just that some people don’t know when they’re supposed to yield.”
Kluczynski said he has fielded phone calls from county residents asking for a roundabout tutorial and he hasn’t ruled out the idea.
“We are slower up here to adopt them, but if you go to metro Detroit or Grand Rapids they are all over the place,” he said. “I do get more phone calls now in support of roundabouts than against them.”
Rob Hentschel chairs the county commission but also works in his family’s business, Roy’s General Store, located at the corner of Hammond and Three Mile roads. He said when it comes to the addition of roundabouts, he’s trying to be optimistic.
“The one they did on 131 is actually pretty nice to drive and there are traffic studies that indicate traffic circles like that could help.”
No final decisions have been made by officials, and a budget to accomplish the recommendations has yet to be set, Kluczynski said.
No businesses would be acquired, though the edges of some parking lots and or driveways may be in the right of way and need to be reconfigured, he said.
Road commission estimates put the cost of a roundabout at Keystone and W. River roads at $1.2 million; at Keystone and Cass at $1.75 million; at Garfield and Hammond $2.5 million; at Three Mile and Hammond $2.5 million, and at Four Mile and Hammond, $800,000.
These estimates include adding additional lanes in some places, moving driveways where necessary, and adding sidewalks.
“Phase two was like doing a flyover at 30,000 feet,” he said.
“The exact solutions are not in place yet until we can get some more study and preliminary engineering.”
Drivers can expect shorter commutes in 2020, he said, even without a decision on roundabouts. Every traffic signal the county is responsible for — about 90 in all — will be optimized with something called the SCOOT system.
SCOOT stands for Split Cycle and Offset Optimizing Technique, which is another way of saying that new hardware and software will allow traffic lights to communicate with each other.
Funding for the project — $1.6 million — was provided by the state’s gas tax.
“It isn’t just a bridge that will alleviate our traffic congestion,” Kluczynski said. “Signal optimization is definitely something I’m very excited about. It has the potential to drastically improve things.”
Right now traffic signals the county maintains are on an old school, stand alone, “set the timing and let them run,” system.
With new software, cameras, signal boxes and cabinets, traffic signals will react to traffic changes on the fly.
Traffic signals on roads the Michigan Department of Transportation maintains — M-72, M-37, 131 — will also have the SCOOT system and the county and state signals will be integrated so they can communicate with each other.
The installation of cameras will gather real-time traffic data and share that data with other signals in the network. The cameras do not have the capability to record license plate numbers, Kluczynski said, and are not equipped with facial recognition.
“The system just records traffic patterns and tells the next intersection, ‘Hey, I’m sending you this number of vehicles,’” Kluczynski said.
Optimization will begin a week or two after Eighth Street is open and planned completion is January or February 2020.
The next meeting of the Road Commission is Thursday, from 7-9 p.m. at commission offices at 1881 LaFranier Road.
