Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.