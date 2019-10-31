NORTHPORT — The plane was going down, and the pilot had a tough choice:
Bail out and live? Or attempt to land the plane and save the life of his co-pilot John Benton, who was out on the wing to manually release the landing gear — without a parachute.
The pilot — Northport native Clinton F. Woolsey — took the chance on life for his friend.
But on Feb. 26, 1927, a long way from home in Argentina, in front of a crowd of dignitaries and spectators gathered for the Buenos Aires stop of the Pan-American Goodwill Tour, the plane crashed after a mid-air collision. Both men perished.
Woolsey’s funeral was the largest in Leelanau County history. Remembering Woolsey’s accomplishments — he designed Charles Lindbergh’s plane before he died at 29 years old — prompted the donation behind Northport’s Woolsey airport.
Remembering is also part of a movement today to put a state historic marker there, as many people stop and wonder about the airport’s grass runway and stone structure, said Barbara Siepker, vice president of the Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society.
“He (Woolsey) was well known at the time, internationally known, but today nobody knows that,” said Siepker.
The state marker program is the focus of a free, public program on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. in the Traverse Area District Library’s McGuire Room.
Heather Lehman, graduate assistant at the Michigan History Center, administers the state’s marker program, and will explain the procedure and answer questions.
“Many people wonder about their site, or are in the process of it and don’t know where to go,” said Lehman.
The state’s marker program has been in place since 1955 and boasts more than 1,700 markers.
But state historians don’t actively go looking for sites — the onus is on the individual or group to bring the site forward.
“Some people think that the state goes around and says, ‘This is historic, and this is historic,’ and puts up markers but no,” said Christine Byron, a retired librarian. “It’s a grassroots effort.”
Applications come to the state to be researched and evaluated; marker text is drafted by Lehman, then it undergoes rounds of editing before approval, she said.
There’s a $250 application fee, and markers cost $1,900 to $3,900, depending on size and mount. The applicant pays all fees, including its installation.
Consequently, “x” doesn’t often mark the spot, Byron said.
Locally, she and her spouse Thomas Wilson found 30 percent of 42 sites are marked in the research for their book, “Historical Leelanau: Recognized Sites and Places of Historical Significance.”
Their hope, along with Siepker’s, is that more people get markers.
Markers don’t stop time, development or re-use but they do preserve the story, said Siepker.
“We are richer for them; they enrich us,” Siepker said.
They’ve recently been contacted about a potato warehouse, an old store, a church and a school, Siepker said. Cherry orchards and barns can also hold a “significant” historic value, she said.
“They want the stories,” said Siepker of the families who contact them. But they’re not alone.
A recent survey showed that 20 percent of area visitors engage in cultural tourism, and are actively looking for historic information, Siepker said.
The history is here, but unmarked, she said.
“We want to see much more than what we have,” Siepker said. “History is an important part in every community.
Every community has a significant contribution, but not the marker.”
