TRAVERSE CITY — The story of the Kitchi Wikweedong Anishinaabek, the Grand Traverse Bay area’s original inhabitants whose descendants still remain, is often overlooked by Traverse City’s historical markers, said Emily Modrall.
That’s except for two mentions, one on Clinch Park’s sidewalk and another on a nearby sign about their encampments at the mouth of the Ottaway/Boardman River, she said. Other signs mostly focus on post-colonial history from the mid-1800s forward, and on non-Anishinaabek people, Modrall said. She believes there are plenty of reasons to change that pattern.{p class=”p1”}”This project does not propose to alter what already exists and to take it down, but rather to add to it and to establish a more representative, accurate and wider view of the land and the people who have lived here and continue to live here,” she said.{p class=”p1”}That’s what Modrall told Traverse City commissioners before they unanimously approved a project — “With enthusiasm,” as mayor Richard Lewis put it — to take a small step in changing that pattern.
One idea is new signs to highlight three easily overlooked markers of an Anishinaabek trail that linked the area to a statewide network of trails via Cadillac, which eventually linked to routes stretching to the East Coast and elsewhere.
The last three of those small white markers, themselves restored in 2013 by Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians member and then-Eagle Scout candidate Woody Unruh, are in Traverse City, as previously reported.
Those existing markers would be the starting point of the grant-funded project, which involves the Traverse Area Historical Society and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Modrall said. She’s also approached Suttons Bay and Northport about placing signs there.
Wording on the new signs will be up to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, upon whose lands Traverse City sits, Modrall said. They’ll read both in English and Anishinaabemowin — the Ojibwe language, of which Odawa is a dialect.
She used the word, Kitchi Wikweedong, in naming the land and people whose stories she wants to tell.
Mark Wilson, a city commissioner and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal council vice chairman, said that word translates to “around the big bay.”
“That kind of represents our area of the Grand Traverse,” he said.
He thanked Modrall for bringing the idea forward, and Commissioner Ashlea Walter thanked her for her perseverance — Modrall first brought the idea to the city’s arts commission a few years ago, Walter explained.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said he hoped it could be the start of more, and not just signs. For one, the city has more than a dozen parks named after white men mostly from the 19th century, so there’s an opportunity to name parks after prominent local Anishinaabek, or after their Odawa place names.
Future signs could go in places where significant cultural heritage still exists in the ground, Treadwell said. That could include the Governmental Center.
“We are sitting in a building that, according to some 19th-century historic records, was the site of a number of burial mounds that date back hundreds of years,” he said.
