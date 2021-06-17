TRAVERSE CITY — Restaurants looking for seating on downtown Traverse City’s sidewalks could offer shelter from the storm.
Sidewalk cafés, as outdoor seating areas are called, are permitted within certain limits. On Monday, city commissioners will vote on a handful of changes aimed at giving restaurants still facing COVID-19 capacity restrictions more tables to serve.
That’s what city Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy cited in her memo to city commissioners ahead of a recent meeting. The DDA is looking for changes that include allowing enclosures for outside seating, and for those enclosures to stay in place outside of operating hours.
The DDA, with commissioners’ approval, closed the two blocks from Union to Park streets to vehicle traffic from mid-June 2020 into September that year, as previously reported.
“As a result, 21 restaurants were able to expand seating capacity along and onto Front Street last summer,” Derenzy wrote to commissioners.
Restaurants used both street and sidewalk spots for seating, while signs implored visitors to mask up, wash often and socially distance, as previously reported. Some temporary hand washing stations put soap and water in easy reach, too.
Three bridge construction projects starting in the summer prompted the DDA to nix the idea of closing East Front Street again, Derenzy wrote to commissioners. And while COVID-19 case numbers continue to plummet as vaccination rates rise, both in the U.S. and locally, restaurants still have to contend with limits on seating.
“Even if restaurants are allowed to open at full capacity later this summer, market trends suggest that outdoor dining will continue to be very popular and preferred by a majority of patron,” she wrote.
Sidewalk cafés are different from the streetside ones that sit in parking spaces or other spots between the sidewalk and center line — the proposed changes wouldn’t allow on-street cafés in the two blocks in question, Derenzy wrote.
Other changes would widen the pedestrian pathway between the seating and building fronts to 5 feet, city Manager Marty Colburn said. It’s wider than the currently required 4.
That proposed amendment seemed confusing to city Commissioner Brian McGillivary, he said. He pointed to wording that seemingly would allow large obstructions within the travel path so long as they’re not 24 inches from the curb, or 30 inches from the sidewalk edge where there’s no curb.
He cast the lone vote against introducing the changes for a later vote over that and other points he thought needed clarifying or adjusting, but said his decision could change.
So too could the language, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said. She noted city Clerk Benjamin Marentette was listening to McGillivary’s suggestions, and the 6-1 decision they made that night wasn’t the final word.
Other questions from McGillivary included whether the season limit should be more flexible to account for weather hostile to outdoor diners, and whether the appeal process for revoked or rejected permits could go to the city commission — the proposed change would send any appeal to the city manager, a broader trend McGillivary said he thought worth revisiting later.
“I understand there’s a lot of good things in this, don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of positive things, I’m just outlining things I had issues with,” he said.
Some of the other proposed changes include allowing for barriers around the seating areas that aren’t anchored into the sidewalk, to avoid having to drill any more holes into concrete, Derenzy wrote. The city clerk could revoke a sidewalk café permit if its occupancy doesn’t meet certain standards or creates a hazard.
