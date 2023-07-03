BELLAIRE — At least two northern Michigan fireworks displays were canceled over the holiday weekend for safety reasons.
Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, celebrating its 60th anniversary, followed the recommendation of the fire chief and called off the July 3 show because of the high fire danger.
Lindsey Southwell, the resort's director of marketing, said Shanty Creek's fireworks take place on land, not over water, which elevated fire concerns because of the dry conditions.
In Gaylord, Otsego Lake Association called off its July 1 show just before dusk after the platform on one of two barges loaded with pyrotechnics broke and sank into the lake.
Park staff walked throughout the campground to notify hundreds of people that the show was canceled.
Park Director Jacob Brown said Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was at Otsego Lake Campground on Sunday to secure the area while Wolverine Fireworks Display staff pulled fireworks from the lake.
Both Shanty Creek and Otsego Lake organizers said they hope to reschedule their shows later this year.
