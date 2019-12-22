TRAVERSE CITY — Aaron Ormanian has a short-term rental in Bingham Township. He lives on the premises of the two-bedroom, one-bath unit that sleeps six.
“I would not be able to afford to live there if I did not do this,” Ormanian said.
Ormanian is typical of many who are taking advantage of the short-term rental economy in northern Michigan.
But noisy renters who party into the wee hours, leave trash out and hog up parking have city, township and village planners across the country, the state and especially northern Michigan grappling with whether to regulate short-term rentals, and if so, how that should be done.
Some in the STR market buy retirement homes and rent them out short-term as a way to pay the bills and supplement their income until they retire.
Others have made it their living, like Carrie Drier, who has six rental properties in Traverse City. Drier lives in Suttons Bay and is a phone call away if there is a problem at one of her rentals.
Then there are those absentee landlords who snap up homes in large numbers as investments.
On the flip side there are people like Elise Crafts, who took a job in the area but couldn’t find a place to live. She lived in the basement of her mom’s boss’s vacation home and camped around the region whenever the boss came to stay. She later found a rental where she had to move out when the summer rental season started.
“Finding a long-term rental after moving here was really hard,” said Crafts, who has no children and at the time was not married. “There was no sense of permanency. I cannot imagine how it feels to folks with dependents.”
Schools, businesses and the economy are impacted when the lack of housing forces people to take jobs elsewhere and move away, experts say.
Regulating the rentals
An STR is broadly defined as the commercial renting of a dwelling unit for less than 30 consecutive days, said Kathy Egan, a professional planner with Networks Northwest.
In the 10-county northwest Lower Michigan region served by the agency, there are an estimated 6,235 STRs.
The rental market generated $78 million in Michigan in 2018, according to information Egan presented at a recent workshop on STR ordinances. Globally, it is a $100 billion industry.
“You can go anyplace on this planet and find a place to stay,” Egan said. “They are everywhere.”
From 2016 to 2018, the number of short-term rentals listed online in Michigan increased by more than 233 percent, Egan said. In Leelanau County they increased another 49 percent from 2018 to 2019.
The internet and websites like Vrbo, Airbnb, HomeToGo and dozens more also have changed how people find vacation rentals, Egan said.
“You can find one in seconds,” she said.
Most are located in neighborhoods, which has prompted many municipalities to enact STR ordinances that regulate everything from how many a community will allow to how many people can sleep there.
There is no model ordinance out there, Egan said. Instead, each ordinance is tailored to a community, with most requiring rentals to be registered with the municipality. Most also require a person who is within about a half hour’s drive from the rental be responsible for any problems that come up.
There is currently a patchwork of short-term rental ordinances in the region, with several other municipalities working to get one in place.
Antrim County’s Milton Township revised an ordinance this month, but it won’t go into effect until 2021 because of contracts that already are lined up for 2020, said Chris Weinzapfel, zoning administrator.
The ordinance limits each STR to six weeks per year, and there must be one week between rental periods. It also sets a maximum of 10 people per rental and requires each property to have a one-time septic inspection to make sure it can handle the sewage for the number of people renting.
Weinzapfel said the township is being proactive, as many homes are being sold for use as rentals.
“The weekly rental issue is becoming a big thing,” Weinzapfel said. “The township board is looking to get ahead of the curve.”
Traverse City, which regulates STRs in its zoning ordinance, is seeking to limit the number of vacation homes allowed in two districts that have higher concentrations of residents.
The city has issued a total of 98 licenses for ‘unhosted’ vacation homes and has another 122 applications pending. There are 54 licensed ‘hosted’ tourist homes where an owner lives on site.
But Egan said rentals operating without a license likely push that number much higher. When enacting an ordinance, she said, the first thing a municipality needs to do is get a handle on how many short-term rentals it has.
Ulrik Binzer is the founder and CEO of Host Compliance, a company that can track how many vacation rentals are in an area and help enforce any STR policies or regulations.
Founded in 2015, the company works with about 350 municipalities in the United States and Canada, including Elk Rapids and East Bay, Long Lake, Milton and Suttons Bay townships in the Grand Traverse region.
“We help get everyone into compliance and educated on the rules,” Binzer said.
It does that by scanning all of the major rental websites every few days and cross-referencing that with locally-registered STRs. Those that are not registered will get a letter from Host Compliance, which will track them until they do.
The company has a 24/7 hotline that makes it easy for neighbors to report a problem, Binzer said. They can also submit photos and videos to back up their complaint.
It can also help local governments identify fraud when a rental owner under-reports income for tax purposes, Binzer said.
High demand spurs market
Midge Werner, Bingham Township supervisor, said the rental market is being driven by demand. In Leelanau County there are very few hotels and motels — and people need places to stay.
The township is working on a STR ordinance after getting complaints from West Bay waterfront property owners about noise, partying, too many people in the home and tents in the yard, Werner said.
An audit was done, with Werner expecting about a dozen rental properties. The audit found 86, she said.
Ormanian said the ordinance, which specifies there can be no more two people per bedroom, is “overreach” and outlaws the American tradition of vacationing.
But Werner said the ordinance is a work in progress.
Township officials expect to tweak it over the next couple of months, with possible adoption in March.
Lake Skegemog and Elk Lake attract visitors in Grand Traverse County’s Whitewater Township, where no regulations are in place. But township Supervisor Ron Popp said there have been plenty of complaints about short-term rentals.
The top three are noise, trash and access to property, Popp said. Many of the homes on the lakes share driveways, and with rentals filling up in some instances with 16 people, that’s a lot of cars and sometimes boat trailers — all of which can block access for a nearby homeowner, he said.
Trash is also a problem when renters leave and put it out to the road, where it can sit for several days before being picked up, Popp said.
“Even though it may be only one or two bags and has been carefully tied up, the animals still make their way to it,” Popp said. “It’s nature.”
Residents in the rural township will take a survey this year to determine if they want an ordinance in place.
Several townships say rentals have not yet become an issue. Banks Township in Antrim County has six miles of Lake Michigan frontage and recently looked at enacting an ordinance.
There have been lots of complaints about some rental properties, mostly those on the beach, while others have no problems at all, said Thomas Mann, township supervisor.
The issue spurred lots of public discussion, with people weighing in on both sides, Mann said.
“Our community was really divided on it,” he said.
The township eventually opted not to adopt an ordinance, but is working on updating its noise ordinance, he said.
In Grand Traverse County’s Union Township, several high-priced homes that were on the market for a long time were purchased and are being used as short-term rentals, said Doug Mansfield, township supervisor.
“Someday we may reach a point where we need an ordinance, but so far it hasn’t been an issue,” Mansfield said.
Egan said the time to talk about enacting an ordinance is before it becomes a “deep, dark issue.”
Off the market
In 2018, investors purchased 11 percent of homes that sold in the U.S., 63 percent of which were detached, single-family homes, according to the National Association of Realtors. About 42 percent of those investors paid in cash.
“That does push out the local home buyer,” Egan said, as it takes six to eight weeks to do the paperwork on a mortgage.
Mix that with the demand in the 10-county region for 4,660 new ownership units and 10,880 new rental units in 2020, according to a study done by LandUse USA, and the lack becomes apparent.
Crafts moved to Traverse City in 2013 and began looking for a home a couple of years later. A community development contractor, Crafts looked at four homes and had inspections done on two of them. None of them worked out.
“I was looking for something under $150,000, like everybody else,” Crafts said. “Homes in that price range require a lot of work.”
The process was confusing, scary and overwhelming, she said, especially since she was a first-time home buyer. Then one day she was walking down the street and saw a ‘For Sale by Owner’ sign on a home.
She now lives there with her husband and two dogs.
Drier, who is married and has a 4-year-old, bought her first investment home about five years ago.
She has lived in Traverse City all her life and says it has always been a tourist town. When she tells people she owns STRs, she often gets an emotional response, with people telling her they hate tourism.
“It seems like we’re always under attack when people are searching for long-term rentals,” Drier said.
She is frustrated when people blame the lack of affordable housing in the region on STRs, saying that much of the problem stems from high building costs.
Drier has been told rentals don’t add value to the economy, but said she pays higher property taxes and a 6 percent use tax and employs local people to clean and maintain her properties, which attract people to spend tourism dollars in the area.
Drier manages her own properties and never turns her phone off. She likes regulations that say someone must near enough to deal with rowdy renters.
“I want good renters,” she said.
The STR issue is complicated, Drier said.
“I don’t want everyone to be a short-term renter, but at the same time if there’s a need for it, it’s hard to not have those available, especially where there are not motels or hotels,” she said.
Crafts said she knows limiting short-term rentals in Traverse City won’t solve the long-term housing problems in the area. But it’s the first step.
“The planning commission is smart to start there,” Crafts said. “I hope they’ll keep going.”
