TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Township could stop issuing short-term rental licenses for six months.
Township trustees on Monday will consider a moratorium, one that wouldn’t affect current license holders but which would give township officials time to change its short-term renting rules.
That’s according to a memo that mentions state lawmakers passing a bill in the House of Representatives that would name short-term renting a residential use and bar any zoning ordinances that would affect the practice while allowing noise and other ordinances that don’t solely target short-term rentals.
It’s a contentious topic that has stirred passionate arguments, both by neighbors tired of misbehaving guests and by owners who insist the practice is a private property right and, done correctly, is no more disruptive than an average July Saturday if at all.
Critics also point to its impact on housing inventory in a runaway real estate market, while real estate agents pointed to other factors as having a larger impact.
Township trustees want to address negative impacts to East Bay’s residential districts, according to the memo. That could include considering a cap on the total number of licenses and requiring distance between different rentals.
East Bay Township has more than 120 licenses, and holders could still rent and renew their licenses during the moratorium, according to draft language.
