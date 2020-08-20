ELK RAPIDS — An ordinance regulating short-term rentals in Elk Rapids was adopted this week, but licensing and registration fees that reached $500 were tossed out after several people said they were too high.
The ordinance was approved by the Elk Rapids Village Council on a vote of 6-0, with Trustee Doug Bronkema recusing himself because of a conflict of interest. The fee schedule was turned down on a vote of 3-3, with trustees Elaine Glowicki, Trisha Perlman and Melissa West voting against it and Bronkema recusing himself.
“I looked at this and I thought, oh my goodness, this is too high,” Perlman said.
About 35 people attended the meeting via Zoom. Many of them were owners of short-term rentals who called the fees “exorbitant” and a “shameful money grab” and said they unfairly single out STRs with the goal of reducing their numbers.
Linda Witulski said owners were told they would be charged a nominal fee.
“I don’t think anybody thinks that $500 a year is a nominal fee,” Witulski said.
Elk Rapids faces the dilemma all northern communities are grappling with — balancing the economic benefits of STRs with the need for year-round housing. Many of the STRs in Elk Rapids and elsewhere are owned by people who do not live in the community.
Trustee Michael Toscano said there is a substantial economic benefit to owning a short-term rental.
“If people want to run a short-term rental and profit from that, this is the cost of doing business,” Toscano said.
The village council in March put a moratorium on new STRs in order to give trustees time to create an ordinance to regulate them.
A cap on the number allowed in the village will be set, but has not yet been done, said James Janisse, village president. There are 78 STRs the village knows about, but the true number will not be known until they begin to apply for licenses, he said.
“We’re going to wait, evaluate how many people register and make a decision, because we truly don’t know,” Janisse said.
West wanted to know why South Haven, which charges $500 annually, and Charlevoix, which charges $450 to $600, depending on if an inspection is done, were looked at to set the fees for Elk Rapids.
To compare, East Bay Township has annual fees of $350, while Traverse City fees are $150 without an inspection and $220 with one, with inspections done every three years.
“South Haven is not in the region,” West said. “We should base the scale more on the local region for this year so it doesn’t appear to be overreaching.”
In coming up with a fee schedule, the village looked at surrounding areas, but also those that are using Host Compliance, a company that locates and tracks the number of vacation rentals in an area and helps enforce any STR policies or regulations.
The company costs $11,000 to $13,000 per year, with the village spending $4,000 to $5,000 on its services over the last two years.
Clerk Caroline Kennedy said it is not legal for the village to profit from short-term rentals, but all costs associated with STRs need to be covered. The village will look at costs when it comes time to do the budget and will make adjustments if it is overcharging or if fees need to be raised, she said.
Janisse asked council members to send comments or questions reg- arding fees to village staff, who were asked to take another look at the numbers and bring any suggested changes to the Sept. 8 council meeting.
The STR ordinance outlines how many people will be allowed in a rental — two per bedroom for a maximum of 10. It also limits rentals to 180 days per year, and says no outside lodging is allowed, such as in a tent, camper or recreational vehicle.
Current STRs will be grandfathered in, and once the cap is set rentals will be reduced through attrition and a waiting list established for new applicants, who will be charged a fee of $20 per unit to be on the list.
Priority registration will be given to those STR owners whose principal residence is in the village; those on the waiting list will also be given priority when a license becomes available.
The ordinance is a police powers ordinance and gives the village zoning administrator the ability to enforce it. A first violation may result in a written warning, a second violation in a fine and a third in a revocation of the license. The process to appeal a zoning violation will be adopted in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.