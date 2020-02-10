TRAVERSE CITY — Creating more long-term and affordable housing in Traverse City has long been a top goal for city leaders.
But not everyone’s certain a proposed ban on new vacation homes in C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center districts will help. Commissioner Christie Minervini, who campaigned on finding solutions for the city’s housing issues, said she’s not convinced.
“I’m pretty skeptical about it right now, mainly because I haven’t seen research or data that actually shows that this is going to create more long-term rental housing for us,” she said.
Minervini said she’s open to learning more about the proposed zoning amendment at Monday’s study session, where commissioners will discuss the changes the city’s planning board recommended Jan. 7.
The proposed amendments would limit vacation home rentals to the 38 already licensed or applied for within the two affected zoning districts, documents show. They’d be grandfathered in, as would those under construction when the change would take effect or those transferred to a new owner as long as the city license has been kept up.
But grandfather clauses now differ from what planning commissioners weighed, documents show. Planners mostly agreed any project with land use and building permits which the developer intends to be used as a vacation home rental would be allowed.
The new recommendations drop that clause and tightens up one that would allow short-term rentals under construction, specifying they must be “substantially constructed and diligently working toward completion,” documents show.
Brian McGillivary, a city commissioner who serves on the planning commission, pointed to those differences when city leaders discussed the proposed amendment at a recent meeting and said they make for a significant difference in how the amendment would affect property owners. He suggested asking planning commissioners if those changes have any bearing on their position on the amendment.
McGillivary said he’s generally supportive of going ahead with the ban and said there are two drivers behind it. One is the advent of condos that essentially function as hotels in districts where hotels aren’t allowed.
“And what we’ve learned from all the people who have come and spoke to us — developers, realtors, et cetera et cetera — is that it is driving prices up for both the land and the units themselves, which just makes housing availability in this community more difficult,” he said.
City commissioners at their previous meeting discussed whether a certain number of short-term rentals could be allowed in the two commercial districts. Minervini said she likes the idea of using them as an incentive to build more affordable housing — for example, a developer would build 10 units, six of them long-term rentals at below-market rates and four of them vacation rentals to offset the dip in profits.
McGillivary also is open to using short-term rentals as an incentive to create more long-term housing, he said.
McGillivary noted there are questions among city commissioners as to why the planning commission proposed the change. He said he thinks city commissioners have some misconceptions about the planning commission’s motives. On the other hand, he said he hasn’t communicated the planning commission’s plans well enough to other city commissioners.
It’s also not surprising that both bodies have diverging opinions on the same issue, McGillivary said.
“So there’s always going to be conflict between the city commission and the planning commission, because you have two different bodies and you’re going to have two different approaches, but in general I think our goals are pretty much the same,” he said.
