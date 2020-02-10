Bridges, high water impacts on agenda

TRAVERSE CITY — High water levels in Lake Michigan are impacting Traverse City-owned properties, and city leaders will hear scheduling details on four bridge projects.

Both items are on Monday's city commission study session agenda, documents show.

Department of Public Services Director Frank Dituri said he compiled a list at city Manager Marty Colburn's request. A city asset management technician walked through city property on the Lake Michigan shore and along the Boardman River with a GPS unit. They logged various impacts like the washed-out parking lot at West End Beach ,to a storm drain at East Bay Park that isn't draining well, to undercut steps at the same park.

Dituri said he and Department of Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger came up with "ballpark estimates" on the cost of each item, totaling around $1 million. The items were also mapped and prioritized from low to high.

"I want to stress the point that this map is just the beginning," Dituri said. "We know that there will not only be other issues that surface as a result of continued high water, but this is not all-encompassing."

The map is online here: https://is.gd/ifevef

City engineer Tim Lodge also will talk about the scheduling of four bridge projects that have been in the works for more than three years, documents show.

Construction work to replace the West Front Street bridge could start in December 2020 and continue through June 2021, according to an anticipated timeline. Repair work on South Cass Street and Park Street bridges is set for September through November, and Eighth Street rehabilitation for May 2021 through July of that year.